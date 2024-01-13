Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day 15 best bets Sunday January 28

Jannik Sinner v Daniil Medvedev

I’m a bit torn here.

I fancied Sinner from the start and our 13/2 on him winning the title is now 4/11 with pretty much everything falling into place.

The Italian has dropped just the one set en route to the final, that coming in his historic upset of Novak Djokovic in Friday’s semi-finals. It was the 10-time champion’s first loss in 34 Australian Open matches and Sinner’s 10th victory in his last 11 matches against top-five opposition.

That contrasts wildly with Medvedev’s route to this stage.

He’s spent almost six hours more on court and could set new records for both time spent and sets played to win a Grand Slam title.

“Probably, honestly, it's better to be in the final winning three-set, four-set matches,” said the Russian, looking ahead to the final. “That's the better way physically. But it is what it is, and I'm proud and looking forward to the final to give my 100 per cent again.”

The potential for fatigue has undoubtedly played its part in how the market is priced up but my initial reaction to see Medvedev around the 9/4 mark was that he’s too big.

The Russian is one of the fittest players on the tour and has shown his powers of recovery time and again, while I keep remembering how Novak Djokovic won five and six-hour matches here en route to the 2012 title.