Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews including Plava Laguna Croatia Open

In short, I’m very much of the opinion that this is far from the ideal way to prepare for the Olympics and I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the seeds leaving early, either with half-hearted on-court displays or supposed injury niggles off it.

Matches in Umag don’t start until around 6.30pm due to the heat of the day but even then it’s still strength-sapping – an excessive heat warning has been issued for this week with temperatures as high as 33C during the day but, more importantly, not expected to get below 25C.

That immediately throws up the question of whether those players really want to go all the way in Umag. If they make the final – scheduled for Saturday evening - they’ll have a late-night dash to Paris to play less than 24 hours later. That seems a crazy schedule.

Approximately half the field are also entered in the Olympic Games tennis event but that starts on Saturday – the same day as the final here.

You can usually get a handle on an ATP tournament in some form or other but I’m really not sure what we can expect this week in Umag.

Of course, some of those entered in both events may prioritise this tournament and that’s a potential angle.

Take eighth seed MATTEO ARNALDI.

Realistically, he has little chance of a medal in the high-quality Paris field whereas there’s a proper chance he can build on a decent season and make his first ATP final in Umag.

Arnaldi reached the quarter-finals in Barcelona back in April, beating Sebastian Baez along the way, while he also made it to the last 16 of the French Open where seeds Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev were among his victims.

In addition, Arnaldi will return to this venue with happy memories – he made the semis here 12 months ago, beating top seed Jiri Lehecka and only losing to eventual champion Alexei Popyrin.

As an Italian, he’s virtually playing at home – more on that shortly – so all things considered 18/1 may be worth a small play.

Admittedly, some will be put off by Arnaldi’s Olympic entry and it’s certainly hard to tell what the attitude of the bigger names here will be.

Therefore, the best betting strategy arguably looks to be to take a punt on some long shots.

Notably, this tournament has a long track record of players doing well having come out of the qualifying draw.

Andrey Rublev – top seed this year but wildly out of form – won here in 2017 as a lucky loser, while two years alter Attila Balazs finished runner-up as a qualifier.

There have also been a slew of qualifiers to have made the last four, so I very much will look at who come through the qualifying draw, which is due to be completed on Sunday night.

I will look to update this preview as and when.

The other history factor worth taking into account is the strong showings of Italian players here over the years, not surprising given their nation is less than an hour’s drive away.

Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego both made the semis here 12 months ago, while Jannik Sinner was victorious in 2022, when three of the four semi-finalists were Italian.

I was slightly tempted by Sonego, who is one of the players not entered in Paris, but the fact is he’s reached July without winning back-to-back matches on the main tour in 2024, so it’s hard to be enthused by odds of 18/1.

Instead, I think circumstances mean it might be worth taking a chance on former champion FABIO FOGNINI.

Umag has long been popular with the players for its party reputation and that suits Fognini’s character.

As well as his 2016 title here, he’s been to another final and two semis.

He’s one of those not going to the Olympics so should be giving his all this week and he’ll arrive in decent shape having reached the quarter-finals in Gstaad where it took top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to beat him.

That followed a Wimbledon campaign which saw him upset top-10 star Casper Ruud.

Arguably in his best form of the season and returning to a venue where he’s delivered in the past, Fognini is worth a few beans at 33/1.

First published at 0938 BST on 21/07/24