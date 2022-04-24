Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews this week’s ATP action in Munich and Estoril.
Two top-10 players head to Munich this week and, to be frank, it would be no surprise to see both contesting next weekend’s final.
Home hope Alex Zverev, the top seed, is a two-time champion here and looked in decent nick on his return to clay in Monte Carlo where he beat Federico Delbonis, Pablo Carreno Busta and Jannik Sinner before losing in the semi-finals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
There’s no-one of Tsitsipas’ quality here this week with the closest being Casper Ruud.
The Norwegian has been slightly disappointing so far on the European clay, losing early in Monte Carlo and then bowing out in the last eight of Barcelona last week.
Yet there were signs in that quarter-final against Carreno Busta that he was getting back to something like his best. Indeed, Ruud held three match points in the second set before losing in a decider.
It would be easy to nail my colours to the mast of one of the pair – for the record Zverev leads their head-to-head 2-1, although they’ve yet to meet on clay – but at best odds of 15/8 and 3/1 respectively, doing so would feel wrong.
I don’t think there’s much value in either man’s price and it’s not that hard to pick holes in their cases.
I’ve already suggested that Ruud isn’t at his top level right now and an opening match against Alex Molcan, the recent Marrakech finalist, could be tricky.
Meanwhile, for all Zverev’s strong ‘course form’, it’s worth mentioning that he’s lost to Ilya Ivashka and Cristian Garin on his last two visits to Munich.
In terms of alternatives, MIOMIR KECMANOVIC holds decent claims.
The Serb is enjoying a fine season and last week he made his fifth quarter-final of the season, only losing in a final set to world number one Novak Djokovic in Belgrade.
That followed last-eight appearances on the clay of Santiago and Rio during the South American ‘Golden Swing’, as well as in stronger fields in Indian Wells and Miami.
There’s a bit of altitude involved at this venue, Munich being 500m above sea level, and so it’s notable that Kecmanovic’s only ATP title so far came in nearby Kitzbuhel.
He’s in the bottom half of the draw (alongside Ruud). Former champions Philipp Kohlschreiber and Nikoloz Basilashvili are both in his quarter, which is a slight concern, but neither man is in great form right now.
Kecmanovic looks in the sort of form which will see him reach a final sooner or later and this might just be the week.
At 12/1, he’s worth an investment.
Marton Fucsovics is the other I thought looked a big price (35/1) in the bottom half.
The Hungarian has twice made the quarter-finals here and his previous ATP title came in the foothills of the Alps – in Geneva at a similar altitude to this.
Fucsovics made the last 16 in Barcelona last week where Delbonis, a decent claycourter, was among his victims. He eventually lost a three-hour epic to Cam Norrie, 6-4 in the decider.
He held onto his serve pretty well last week and beating John Millman and (probably) Botic van de Zandschulp doesn’t look the hardest task to set up a potential quarter-final with Ruud.
If they do meet, you wonder if the Hungarian’s 6-0 6-0 win in their only previous meeting, albeit in a match which took place when Ruud was just a teenager, will have left any scars.
If you’re happy to take two in the bottom half, then Fucsovics is certainly worth considering. Having given him a good mention but not putting him the coupon, there’s a good chance he’ll deliver!
In the top half, maybe Reilly Opelka will fancy his chances in these conditions which should aid his huge serve.
He recently won in relatively fast clay conditions in Houston and will now try to replicate that success in Europe where he famously reached the semi-finals of Rome last season.
He looks to have a decent draw but 9/1 looks about right.
For those seeking a bigger price, it might be worth giving EMIL RUUSUVUORI a go at 40/1.
The young Finn has already notched a few wins since the tour moved onto the European clay, while earlier in the season he was a runner-up in Pune and a semi-finalist in Melbourne.
His problem right now appears to be converting against the better players – he’s just 11-18 against top-50 players in his career so far with only two wins against such men this year. Against the top 20, it’s just 3-8.
However, one of those wins was against Zverev, his potential quarter-final foe. That came in Miami last season.
A qualifier and Dan Evans or Maxime Cressy isn’t a bad path to that possible meeting with Zverev so the talented 23-year-old may be worth some small change.
