Tata Open Maharashtra

Pune, India (outdoor hard)

We’ve got one of the ATP Tour’s weakest events kicking things off this week and while it may not get fans tuning in to watch in great numbers, it certainly has betting potential.

There will be only one top-50 player in attendance, Aslan Karatsev, and just three from the top 75. The last direct entrant is world number 156 Aleks Vukic.

As you’d expect, Karatsev is a short-priced favourite and if he turns up fully focused, he’ll likely claim a second ATP title of the year.

But, even with what looks a good draw, 5/4 is not a price I’m prepared to take about someone who lost seven times to players ranked outside the top 50 in 2021. Those included opening-round defeats in St Petersburg and Nur-Sultan in similar 250-level tournaments at the back end of the season.

In the top half I’ll instead take a chance on RADU ALBOT, a player who notched some decent wins on his recent trip to Australia.

The Moldovan actually won five matches in a row at Melbourne Park, coming through qualifying before defeating both Yoshihito Nishioka and Vukic before falling to third seed Alex Zverev.

He’s got a good record for performing at this time of year too.

Last year the week after the Australian Open (at which he also made round three) Albot reached the semi-finals in Singapore.

And the only ATP title of his career so far also arrived in February in 2019 when he triumphed in Delray Beach.

Gianluca Mager and Daniel Altmaier are the seeds in his quarter, with Karatsev due to play the winner of it in the last four.

I reckon that’s a pretty decent draw for Albot, who is worth a dabble at 20/1.

However, my best bet for Pune comes in the bottom half which is headed up by world number 60 Lorenzo Musetti, who has won just five of his last 21 matches at tour level.

He’ll hope the lower quality of this field can help him bounce back but anyone backing him this week if clearly taking a risk.

The bookies actually make Emil Ruusuvouri favourite to win this half which is probably fair after his five-set battle with eventual quarter-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open.

However, the Finn faces a tricky opener against 2020 runner-up Egor Gerasimov, while the champion on that occasion, Jiri Vesely, is a potential quarter-final foe.

Both Gerasimov and Vesely used their strong serves well on these Plexipave courts two years ago – the altitude in Pune, about 100 miles inland from Mumbai, certainly aids those with a big delivery.

At more than 500m above sea level, the ball flies through the air that bit faster and so it may well pay to side with a player who enjoys quicker-than-average conditions.