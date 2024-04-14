Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets including BMW Open

BMW Open

Munich, Germany (outdoor clay)

Alex Zverev and Holger Rune have both won this title twice and the duo occupy the top two seeding spots for this year’s renewal.

We could well see the pair contesting the final next Sunday and if you are going with the favourites, Rune looks the better bet after he showed some decent signs in Monte Carlo last week.

The Dane posted a notable win over Grigor Dimitrov before losing to Jannik Sinner in three sets, a result which you wondered could have been different had Rune not had to play for five hours the previous day.

An easier schedule – including a first-round bye – this week could see him return to the winners’ circle.

Still, 12/5 is not great price for a player whose win here last season remains his only title in the last 18 months.

Zverev, beaten by eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, is at 11/4 but he remains a player I’m reluctant to trust at a short price, even in front of his home fans.

He’s won only one of his last four matches in Munich and so perhaps he could be vulnerable against Jurij Rodionov, if the pair meet in round two. The Austrian was a semi-finalist at the Madrid Challenger at the weekend.

Notably, both Madrid and Munich are played a significant altitude – they are around 500m above sea level this week – which makes ball control that bit more difficult.

CRISTIAN GARIN is a player with a proven tack record in such conditions and he has potential this week at 25/1.

Three of the Chilean’s five ATP titles have come well above sea level, including one here back in 2019.

Admittedly, it’s three years since his last success at tour level but Garin found a bit of form on his favourite clay surface in Estoril recently.

He saw off both Arthur Fils and Nuno Borges en route to the semi-finals where he took a set off eventual champion Hubert Hurkacz.

After a week off, Garin, who was a quarter-finalist here 12 months ago, should be keen to continue in a similar vein.

He opens against seventh seed Dominik Koepfer, who he beat in straight sets on clay in their only previous meeting. If that match is won, Alex Michelsen or wild card Max Hans Rehberg will follow. Then could come Zverev, who Garin beat here during his 2019 title run.

If you are happy to take on the leading contenders, Garin looks worth a shot at the price.