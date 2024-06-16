Cinch Championships

Queen’s Club, London, England, UK (outdoor grass)

Carlos Alcaraz won both Queen’s and Wimbledon last season so there no doubt he deserves his position as favourite this week.

Yet 5/4 in a field in which the top eight seeds are drawn from the world’s top 16 feels rather on the short side.

It’s only seven days since the Spaniard was crowned French Open champion, essentially achieving a life goal.

I could not blame him if his mental focus isn’t quite what it was when he arrived in west London 12 months ago.

There’s also a tricky draw to overcome.

OK, Alcaraz probably won’t have too many issues in dealing with Francisco Cerundolo in what will be his first grasscourt match since his upset of Novak Djokovic in a thrilling, five-set Wimbledon final last July.

But then could come Jack Draper, the winner in Stuttgart on Sunday who is very much bedded in on this surface, while Tommy Paul is a potential quarter-final foe and the American has won two of the pair’s four previous meetings.

I came close to backing Paul at 20/1 but preference is for a man Alcaraz may in the semi-finals and that’s UGO HUMBERT.

The Frenchman has a strong serve, good volleys and loves to come forward – a game well suited to the grasscourts of Queen’s that tend to bounce a little lower and play a little faster than their Wimbledon counterparts.

Humbert proved his grasscourt credentials in Halle in 2021 when he surged to the title at a big price and I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if he went deep this week too.

He was a semi-finalist in Den Bosch at the weekend, losing to eventual champion Alex de Minaur, so is another who already has a good feel for the grass.

He should beat Matteo Arnaldi and I’d also expect him to see off Frances Tiafoe, a player I still have reservations about on this surface.

Former champion Grigor Dimitrov and Seb Korda, runner-up in Den Bosch, are potential quarter-final opponents but I’m still more than happy to side with Humbert at 50/1.

The bottom half looks wide open.

It is led by De Minaur, although going back-to-back may be a tough ask for the Australian.

The other seeds in this section are Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Holger Rune, while Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans carry home hopes. There’s also Jordan Thompson and Brandon Nakashima, the latter a player we had a 20/1 near-miss with last week.

Any of those could arguably reach the final but I’m instead going to take a punt on MILOS RAONIC at 50/1.

The former Wimbledon finalist, who also finished runner-up here in 2016, caught the eye in Den Bosch where he took down our pick Thompson in round one before going on to reach the quarter-finals where De Minaur proved too good.

It was the first time this year that he’s managed to get through a tournament without having to withdraw through injury and how his fragile body has reacted to three matches in a matter of days is the obvious concern here.

But there were big positives in terms of how he served – always the key to his game but especially on grass – while the big Canadian was striking the ball well off the ground.

That massive serve is still capable of taking him deep on courts like these and while the draw is tough – Norrie then possibly Fritz and Rune – if there’s someone who is capable of proving unplayable when his game clicks, it is Raonic.

A minimum-stakes bet at 50s looks worth a try.