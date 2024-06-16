Jack Draper comes from a set down to win first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart

The new British number one had lost his previous two finals but made it third time lucky with a brilliant three-set win over former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Draper showed he has a game for the big stage with a 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 win against an opponent who was gunning for a third title in the German city.

Victory for Draper moves him up to a career high ranking of 31, which would be good enough to be seeded at Wimbledon.

He will now head to Queen’s where he will enjoy his first outing as British number one after climbing above Cameron Norrie in the new rankings.

Draper said on his on-court interview: “It's incredible, it was a really tough match, I am really happy to win my first title, it means so much.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of tough moments in the last year or so it has been up and down, I am glad with the way I played and it is testament to the way I have been working.

“I have got to play in London on Tuesday so I have get home, have a day to train, there’s not a lot of time to celebrate."