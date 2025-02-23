Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets for Dubai, Acapulco and Santiago

Dubai Duty Free Championships

Dubai, UAE (outdoor hard)

Jack Draper landed this column some place money at 14/1 in Doha last week and the challenge is to repeat the trick in nearby Dubai.

I mean for us, not Draper – he’s withdrawn after last week’s effort – but many of those who competed in Doha are in this field.

They include the eventual champion, Andrey Rublev.

He’s got a good record at this event too, winning in 2022, finishing runner-up in 2023, while he was also a semi-finalist last year and in 2021.

However, I’m not convinced about his chances, primarily because last week was a tough workout for the Russian.

His quarter- and semi-finals both went to a final-set tie-break, while he was also taken to a deciding set by Draper.

After five matches last week, he’s facing another five in Dubai (there are no byes on offer to the leading seeds) and I’m happy to look elsewhere.

Likewise, I’m keen to swerve top seed Daniil Medvedev, whose form remains poor, while he was last seen retiring from his quarter-final in Doha due to illness.

Yes, Medvedev is also a former champion here but he’s clearly struggling on more than one front right now and looks a shaky favourite.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded four, has similar problems with his form.

We sided with Alex de Minaur last week and he wasn’t far away, losing from match-point up to eventual winner Rublev in the last eight.

Perhaps he can go well again here, although it tends to play a bit faster in Dubai, where they use a DecoTurf surface. That’s not ideal for the Australian.

Defending champion Ugo Humbert holds decent claims again – he arrives here on the back of a title success in Marseille just over a week ago.

The Frenchman thrives on a quicker court and while this won’t be as fast as Marseille, he’s clearly done well in Dubai before.

A best price of 14s is tempting although I’m a tad concerned by an opening clash with Jiri Lehecka, who played well en route to the semis in Doha.