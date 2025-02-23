Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets for Dubai, Acapulco and Santiago

Andy Schooler has had a 14/1 winner, plus 40/1 and 14/1 places, in the last fortnight. Now he previews this week’s ATP action in Dubai, Acapulco and Santiago.
Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour
1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 16/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 10/1 (General)
Dubai Duty Free Championships
- Dubai, UAE (outdoor hard)
Jack Draper landed this column some place money at 14/1 in Doha last week and the challenge is to repeat the trick in nearby Dubai.
I mean for us, not Draper – he’s withdrawn after last week’s effort – but many of those who competed in Doha are in this field.
They include the eventual champion, Andrey Rublev.
He’s got a good record at this event too, winning in 2022, finishing runner-up in 2023, while he was also a semi-finalist last year and in 2021.
However, I’m not convinced about his chances, primarily because last week was a tough workout for the Russian.
His quarter- and semi-finals both went to a final-set tie-break, while he was also taken to a deciding set by Draper.
After five matches last week, he’s facing another five in Dubai (there are no byes on offer to the leading seeds) and I’m happy to look elsewhere.
Likewise, I’m keen to swerve top seed Daniil Medvedev, whose form remains poor, while he was last seen retiring from his quarter-final in Doha due to illness.
Yes, Medvedev is also a former champion here but he’s clearly struggling on more than one front right now and looks a shaky favourite.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded four, has similar problems with his form.
We sided with Alex de Minaur last week and he wasn’t far away, losing from match-point up to eventual winner Rublev in the last eight.
Perhaps he can go well again here, although it tends to play a bit faster in Dubai, where they use a DecoTurf surface. That’s not ideal for the Australian.
Defending champion Ugo Humbert holds decent claims again – he arrives here on the back of a title success in Marseille just over a week ago.
The Frenchman thrives on a quicker court and while this won’t be as fast as Marseille, he’s clearly done well in Dubai before.
A best price of 14s is tempting although I’m a tad concerned by an opening clash with Jiri Lehecka, who played well en route to the semis in Doha.
I am going to turn to two players who I feel should go well in these conditions though.
In the top half, I like the chances of MATTEO BERRETTINI.
He was striking the ball well in Doha where he took down Novak Djokovic before defeating Tallon Griekspoor. He was also a set up on Draper in their quarter-final before losing in three.
The Italian plays well when he’s serving well and that was certainly the case last week where he didn’t lose his own delivery in his first two matches.
Berrettini has only played here once before – as a youngster in 2019 – so there’s not really any course form to go on but if, as expected, conditions are a bit quicker, he should be even tougher to break.
He is in the Tsitsipas quarter where the other seed is Grigor Dimitrov, who has had an injury-disrupted start to 2025.
Gael Monfils will be Berrettini’s opening foe but the Italian leads 3-0 in that head-to-head.
In short, I like his chances at 16/1.
In the bottom half, preference is for FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME.
He’s in with De Minaur – the pair could meet in the last eight – but it’s notable that FAA has won both of their previous meetings on a hardcourt.
Like Berrettini, he’s played this event only once before – losing in the last 16 two years ago – but his big first serve should have real cut-through here.
The Canadian made the semis in Doha last week, only losing to eventual champ Rublev 7-6 in the third.
Admittedly I was hoping he’d be a little bigger than 10/1 but I’m still prepared to play at a double-figure price.
Abierto Mexicano Telcel
- Acapulco, Mexico (outdoor hard)
Movistar Chile Open
- Santiago, Chile (outdoor clay)
Posted at 1700 GMT on 23/02/25
