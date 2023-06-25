Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets

Wimbledon preparation concludes on the ATP Tour in Eastbourne and Mallorca this week – Andy Schooler brings you his best outright bets.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Sonego in the Rothesay International at 11/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt e.w. Emil Ruusuvouri in the Rothesay International at 9/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rothesay International Eastbourne, England, UK (outdoor grass) I feel like I’ve written the same thing on many occasions over the years but the point remains – the week immediately prior to a Grand Slam provides its own challenges and opportunities for punters. Some of those who do opt for competitive tennis, as opposed to practice at Wimbledon, simply may not want a full week of tennis in their legs going into a two-week major. We’ve seen in the past players winning a couple of rounds before withdrawing, handing in their doctor’s note and heading off to the more important, looming event.

And anyone who does have a genuine injury niggle is unlikely to push too hard with a big ranking points and money at stake next week. On the other side of things, weeks like this offer some of the lesser lights a big chance to grab points, money and glory – anyone not really expecting big things at the following Slam should feel this is a great opportunity. Those with a track record of performing the week before a Slam are also very much worth noting and I’ll kick off my selections with someone who fits that bracket, namely LORENZO SONEGO. The Italian has twice made an ATP grasscourt final in this week of the calendar, winning the Antalya title in 2019 two days prior to Wimbledon, while in 2021 he was the beaten finalist here at Devonshire Park. So far in the current grass campaign, Sonego has crushed the returning Matteo Berrettini in Stuttgart before a somewhat disappointing loss to Christopher O’Connell. Last week in Halle, he played pretty well to take a set off Jannik Sinner in defeat, a result which means he’s sure to be seeking more matchplay this week. Back at a venue where he’s delivered in the past (in addition to 2021, it took then-defending champion Alex de Minaur to stop him last season), Sonego looks worthy of support at 11/1. CLICK HERE to back Sonego with Sky Bet Speaking of De Minaur, he’s withdrawn following his run to the final at Queen’s Club last week and that leaves a significant hole in the bottom half.

Eastbourne ATP 250 - Qualifiers placed pic.twitter.com/evSni2oGU4 — Tennis Draws (@DrawsTennis) June 25, 2023

I’m going to try to profit by backing EMIL RUUSUVUORI, who continues to have his best results on the faster surfaces. The Finn beat Sinner en route to the semi-finals in Den Bosch a couple of weeks ago, losing serve only four times in his four matches, so confidence should be up. Nicolas Jarry’s serve could be awkward but Miomir Kecmanovic, the other seed in his quarter, is out of form and the player seeded to reach the final, Tommy Paul, is in a similar boat. He lost in the second round in Stuttagrt while last week at Queen’s brought a first-round loss to Francisco Cerundolo, which is more than enough for me to draw a line through him this week. Also a quarter-finalist at Queen’s last season, Ruusuvuori has the talent to take advantage in this section. CLICK HERE to back Ruusuvuori with Sky Bet Before I go, it would be remiss not to mention defending champion Taylor Fritz. Having also won here in 2019, he’s on a nine-match winning run at Devonshire Park. The American is also the top seed and the only member of the world’s top 10 in attendance this year. Yet I’m not exactly salivating at odds of 7/2 given how he’s played so far on the grass. Second-round defeats in Stuttgart (to Marton Fucsovics) and Queen’s (Adrian Mannarino) show he’s not in the sort of form which took him to the Wimbledon quarter-finals 12 months ago. OK, he’s more than capable of winning this week but given his price and the factors in play which I mentioned at the start, he’s not for me. Posted at 2000 BST on 25/05/23