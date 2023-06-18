Cinch Championships

Queen’s Club, London, England, UK (outdoor grass)

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune may well be the future of men’s tennis but are they really going to be top dogs at Queen’s Club this week?

With both men highly inexperienced on grass, I highly doubt it and certainly won’t be getting involved given the prices on offer.

Alcaraz did make the last 16 at Wimbledon last year but this will be his first career match on grass outside of SW19 and it’s long been said that these the slickest grasscourts around – more like the old-school ones of the Boris Becker and Pete Sampras eras.

Qualifier Arthur Fils has a strong serve and I wouldn’t be hugely surprised were Alcaraz to fall at the first hurdle.

Tournament director Luiz Procopio Carvalho won’t want to hear it, but the same can be said of Rune, a player who is yet to win a single match on grass in his fledging career.

He’s 0-3 on it so far, all three losses coming last season, and here he faces Maxime Cressy first up.

OK, Cressy let us down when backing him last week but his massive serve inflicted plenty of damage on British grasscourts last year, notably at Eastbourne where he finished runner-up.

In short, Rune looks very vulnerable early doors.

Cases can be made for some of the other seeds.

Taylor Fritz, for example, shone at Wimbledon 12 months ago and is another with the serve which could prove very tough to return in these conditions.

Frances Tiafoe arrives here off the back of a final appearance in Stuttgart, while Cam Norrie made the final here two years ago and also reached the Wimbledon semis in 2022.

All warrant respect but I like the look of two proven players on this surface.

Some will choose Andy Murray after the former Wimbledon champion claimed back-to-back grasscourt titles on the Challenger Tour.

A good run here wouldn’t be a shock – he looks physically fine at the moment and few know how to play better than Murray on this surface.

Yet the layers are aware of this and there looks little juice in his price, especially given a tricky draw which features Alex de Minaur in round one and potentially Fritz in the last eight.