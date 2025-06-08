Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Stuttgart and ‘s-Hertogenbosch

The grasscourt season gets under way this week and Andy Schooler has previewed the action in Stuttgart and Den Bosch.

Boss Open Stuttgart, Germany (outdoor grass) The ATP Tour returns to the grasscourts this week – the French Open is over and time waits for no man, especially in tennis. Wimbledon is starting to appear on the horizon and players have just three weeks to prepare for the third Grand Slam of the season. Subsequently, we’re guaranteed pretty good fields for all the warm-up events and Stuttgart has attracted two of the world’s top 10 in Alex Zverev and Taylor Fritz. They are also the top two in the market but backing them at short prices looks fraught with danger. Zverev is yet to win a grasscourt title in his career and hasn’t even played in a final since 2017. The fact he’s here at all suggests he’s not that happy with how he’s been playing. One suspects Fritz also feels the same. It’s been a disappointing season so far for the American and while he’s a three-time winner of the Eastbourne event on grass, I don’t feel confident enough about his chances to back him at 9/2 in what is a tough section of the draw. Lorenzo Sonego or Quentin Halys will be an awkward opening foe, while Denis Shapovalov could await at the quarter-final stage – he’s a player who has reached the Wimbledon semis in the past. I also wouldn’t rule out Arthur Rinderknech here with his big serve – he’s the first opponent for Shapovalov – and he’s probably overpriced at 200/1.

That said, his record on the surface is a little underwhelming given the weapons at his disposal and I’m keen to side with a player who has shown that propensity for the grass. In fact, I’ll try two, albeit rather tentatively. First and foremost, let’s take FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME. The fourth seed has twice been to the final here – in 2019 and 2021 – and his impressive serve works well on the faster surfaces. That’s reflected in his results this season. The Canadian has already won titles in Adelaide and indoors in Marseille. It’s no great surprise that the wins dried up a little with the move onto slower courts but, even so, he still made the semi-finals in Hamburg on clay recently. Somewhat strangely, FAA has actually lost his last six matches on grass. That will doubtless put some off but look longer term and as well as those finals here, you’ll see he’s been to the semis at Queen’s Club, Halle and Den Bosch, as well as the last eight at Wimbledon. The likes of Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Zverev have all been beaten on this surface. There’s no doubt it’s feast or famine with Auger-Aliassime but the switch of surface looks just what’s needed for him right now and he’s also in a decent section of the draw, quarter three. As fourth seed, he gets a first-round bye so it’s only four wins needed for the title. A small bet at 10/1 is the call. CLICK HERE to back Auger-Aliassime with Sky Bet Up in the top half, I’m going to take a small slice of the 40/1 on offer about BRANDON NAKASHIMA. I’ve often written on these pages about his impressive service hold stats and on grass at tour level, he’s held 88% of the time across his career. That sort of number will always keep him competitive.

The American made the semi-finals here 12 months ago and has also been to the last 16 of Wimbledon in the past. Nakashima is in Zverev’s quarter and while he’s never beaten the German, I wouldn’t rule him out of that one. He’s won a set in all three meetings, one of their battles going all the way to 7-6 in the third. They are yet to face off on grass. Right now, I’m more worried about Jacob Fearnley taking out Nakashima in round one – the Briton has enjoyed a good season and won a Challenger on grass in 2024. Still, I’m not sure the prices are right with Fearnley 22s in the outright market and Nakashima 33s. The Briton’s serve is more attackable and so I’m prepared to play the risk-reward game with a small punt on the American. CLICK HERE to back Nakashima with Sky Bet Libema Open ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands (outdoor grass) The market leaders also look worth taking on in Den Bosch – or Rosmalen as you will often hear this venue referred to as. Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz head the betting but both men are in the top half of the draw which immediately sets the alarm bells ringing given both are priced 3/1 or shorter. Of the two, preference would be to back Hurkacz, as I’ve done in the past on the grass, but frankly he’s disappointed a lot on the surface given how strong his serve is and he’s only ever won one title on the green stuff. Medvedev also has a single grasscourt title on his CV – in Mallorca in 2021 – and while he’s also been to the final here before, his current form leaves a lot of be desired.

The Russian was beaten by Cameron Norrie in the first round of the French Open and it’s now more than two years since he won an ATP title. Sadly, options to oppose the pair with look thin on the ground so it’s off to the bottom half where the man seeded to make the final, Ugo Humbert, was last seen withdrawing mid-match at the French Open with an ankle injury. The Frenchman certainly has the attacking game to succeed on grass – he’s a former champion in Halle and made the last four here last season. But does anyone really want to be backing a 6/1 shot without knowing the true state of their fitness, especially when they are in an awkward section of the draw? Rinky Hijikata is a possible opening opponent and he’s already bedded in on this surface having reached the semis of the Challenger Tour event in Birmingham this past week. Otto Virtanen went one further in that grasscourt Challenger, making the final, and I considered him at 46/1 in this quarter. However, it’s 50/1 shot I’m taking a chance on in the bottom half and that’s ALEKSANDAR VUKIC. The big-serving Australian has admittedly struggled for much of 2025 but I reckon a return to the grass could perk him up.

