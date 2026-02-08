Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Rotterdam, Dallas and Buenos Aires

There are three events on the ATP Tour this week – Andy Schooler previews the action in Rotterdam, Dallas and Buenos Aires.

ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam, Netherlands (indoor hard) Three of the world’s top 10 are in Rotterdam this week but this is an event which looks to have many potential champions. You just need to look at some of the first-round match-ups to see that as these show the potential for some early upsets. Alex de Minaur is probably a worthy favourite. He played well in Australia and has reached the final here in each of the last two years. However, opening against the fit-again Arthur Fils, who returned to the tour with a quarter-final run in Montpellier last week, won’t be easy. In the same half, Daniil Medvedev faces indoor specialist Ugo Humbert first up and, in the bottom section, third seed Alexander Bublik takes on Hubert Hurkacz, who has won their last six meetings. Simply based on that draw, I’d be reluctant to get involved with those three, who are all among the top four in the betting. For the record, Hurkacz is the fifth man on the list. The player we haven’t mentioned yet in that top five is Felix Auger-Aliassime. He is another who has really made a name for himself indoors and, at time of writing, he’s contesting the final in Montpellier. Also a former champion in Rotterdam, I have no doubt he’ll have his backers this week but going back-to-back is a physical challenge, while there’s also the adaption to different conditions to be done. Last year, the tournament appeared to go back towards slower conditions and the season stats certainly made it one of the most sluggish indoor hardcourt events. That’s not great for FAA.

So, who else could contend? Well, I’ve backed Tallon Griekspoor here in the past two years – he lost in the semis in 2024 as a 50/1 shot. The Dutchman also made the last four in 2023. This event means a lot to the home hope, who started the season poorly but last week he took a step in the right direction in Montpellier where he made the quarter-finals before losing to two tie-breaks to qualifier Titouan Drouget. That match could be something of a warning for those tempted to back Griekspoor this week – he faces the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in round one. Both men play an awful lot of breakers and I’d expect that match to be settled by a handful of points. So, instead, I’m going to suggest a punt on a player who has started 2026 well and that’s ZIZOU BERGS. The Belgian impressed as he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the United Cup Down Under, where he then lost a tight tussle with Hurkacz in the first round of the Australian Open. Last season he made the semis of Marseille during this indoor swing, while 2024 saw a quarter-final run in Antwerp. Bergs opens against Fabian Marozsan and if he wins that one, there will be a rematch with Auger-Aliassime. The pair met during that United Cup with Bergs a convincing 6-4 6-2 winner in a contest which saw him hold serve throughout. I don’t feel this is a tournament to be betting big on – it’s way too open – but Bergs may just be worth a small, each-way punt at 33/1.

Nexo Dallas Open Dallas, USA (indoor hard) The numbers are firmly in favour of an American winner of the Dallas Open. The top six in the betting market are all from the host nation, while the majority of the field is also from the US, as well as five of the eight seeds. My picks here will follow suit, although the two favourites won’t be among them. Taylor Fritz is just 4-3 in three visits to Dallas, while Shelton is 3-2 in two trips to the Texan city. Neither has made the final. Both also have tricky first-round ties to negotiate. Fritz takes on Marcos Giron, who has already made two semi-finals this season and has given him regularly problems in the past, including beating him at this venue. As for Shelton, he faces Gabriel Diallo, who is already bedded in on indoor hard having played in Canada’s Davis Cup win at the weekend. Giron is of some interest at 50/1, clearly a price which will plummet if he downs Fritz. However, even then the draw remains tough for the Hong Kong and Auckland semi-finalist, who could then have to beat Brandon Nakashima and Frances Tiafoe just to reach the last four. The second quarter, topped by fourth seed Flavio Cobolli, looks much weaker. It’s here that I like the look of LEARNER TIEN at 14/1. He is returning to action for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open where he destroyed Daniil Medvedev before losing a tight contest to Alex Zverev. Notably, he ended 2025 with back-to-back indoor tournament wins, first in Metz and then in Jeddah at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

