Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Queen’s Club and Halle

HSBC Championships

Queen’s Club, London, England (outdoor grass)

Long-term readers will know by now my approach to tennis outrights has long been to seek out the value.

Each season is different but, in the main, I’d say that over the years plenty of the picks have proved decent enough.

Inevitably with this approach, many end up losing in semi-finals – they find a way through a weaker section of the draw before coming up against better quality at the business end or, having landed the upset needed, don’t have the required consistency to profit. They were a big price for a reason, right?

Over time, I’ve learned that a season’s success largely depends on how those value picks perform in the ‘money match’ – if you are backing each-way, that’s those semi-finals.

Get a fairly high percentage of winners in such matches – as was the case with this column last season – and the profit will roll in. In contrast, lose the vast majority and by definition you're going to need more of those who do advance to go on and lift the trophy.

That absence of semi-final winners is 2025 in a nutshell.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was the latest semi-final loser for us last week in Stuttgart and now we hit the 500-level grasscourt events which means the big boys have come out to play.

The way Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed here, and Jannik Sinner (more on him below) played at the French Open, you wonder whether it’s worth taking either on this week.

Let’s face it, no-one would be surprised if the world’s top two both lifted trophies this week – Alcaraz did so here in 2023, while Sinner is the defending champion this week in Halle. I’m sure the double will be popular.

Yet backing either man at odds-on would rather fly in the face of my long-term propensity for taking on the shorties, especially in a week such as this when both men will be stepping onto a grasscourt for the first time in 11 months.

Focusing solely on Alcaraz for now, as he’s the man punters need to get beat at Queen’s Club, and the fact is he’s the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Having also won this title in 2023, he’s been the best player on this surface in the past two years, going 20-1 on it across that period.

However, the one defeat did come here 12 months ago when he lost to Jack Draper shortly after claiming the French Open title.

After his epic efforts of last weekend’s Roland Garros final, could history repeat itself somewhat?

For those looking for chinks in the armour, you certainly can wonder how much that five-and-a-half-hour battle with Sinner took out of Alcaraz – and not just physically.

The manner of victory – which saw him become the first man in the Open Era to come from three championship points down to win a Slam – must have been mentally taxing and the Spaniard certainly deserved more than a few days off.

Yet less than a week later he was practising on the west London grass, ready to go again.

If I were going to back Alcaraz at odds-on, I’d also be a little concerned about his draw.

It’s not easy with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina no opening gimme – he made the last eight here in 2022.

Jordan Thompson, a potential second-round foe, knows his way around a grasscourt and made the Queen’s semis last year.

Then could come BEN SHELTON in the quarter-finals.

The American could be worth an interest given how he performed in Stuttgart last week.

Shelton made the semi-finals and, notably, didn’t lose his serve in any of his three matches, eventually bowing out against Alex Zverev in two tie-breaks.

That goes to show how his big serve can be a serious weapon on this surface and I’ve no doubt he’ll hit plenty of unreturned serves this week.

However, there’s another aspect that pushes me towards Shelton and that’s the court conditions.

The courts at Queen’s Club have often been described as the best grasscourts in the world by members of the ATP Tour but I doubt such plaudits will be handed out this year.

In 2025, the courts will be far from lush green on day one as the WTA Tour has been playing at the same venue for the past week.

Throw in a very dry and pretty warm spring/summer in London and I’d expect conditions this week to be fairly high bouncing, relatively speaking. Less slippy too.

I think that could benefit Shelton, who enjoys the ball sitting up to get his big forehand into play more.

Admittedly, Shelton is yet to beat Alcaraz in three attempts but he produced a strong display against him at Roland Garros only the other week and you have to fancy his chances on this surface more given the weapons at his disposal.

If like me you do want to take on Alcaraz, Shelton looks the best option but I also want to mention another player at a whopping price and that’s CAMERON NORRIE.

The Briton is only here on a wild card but he’s a former finalist at Queen’s Club (in 2021) and also made the quarter-finals in 2023.

The year in between, 2022, he reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Ergo, this is a man who can play on grass.

2024 was a disappointment but in recent weeks we’ve seen good signs from the one-time New Zealander.