Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for National Bank Open in Toronto

National Bank Open

Toronto, Canada (outdoor hard)

Three weeks on from his epic Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic, world number one Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in Toronto.

The latest Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour represents another gear change on the road to the US Open, which begins at the end of this month, and so it’s not just Alcaraz taking his first summer steps onto a hardcourt.

The likes of DANIIL MEDVEDEV, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune are all in the same boat, although Djokovic has opted out – he’ll return next week in Cincinnati instead.

Nevertheless, this is a quality field for Alcaraz to deal with.

The layers are becoming increasingly wary of the Spaniard as he continues to justify the hype which has surrounded his early career.

Following Wimbledon, he’s now the holder of two of the four Grand Slam titles – it should not be forgotten he won the US Open last summer – and the way he played in SW19 showed he’s a level above virtually everyone when on song.

Alcaraz is a top price of 6/4 to win this week and he may well go on to make those odds look attractive but, in the here and now, that’s not a price for me.

There will have understandably been some downtime following his Wimbledon triumph and the transition to a different surface is rarely problem-free, even for the best.

They play on a Laykold surface here these days, having fallen into line with the US Open, and it’s played at a fairly medium pace the past couple of years – the men last visited two years ago.

Alcaraz has also landed in the tougher half of the draw, one featuring Sinner, Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who ended his title drought in Los Cabos on Saturday and holds a strong record in Toronto having made the semis and final in his last two visits.

As for Sinner, he is one of only four men to beat Alcaraz this season and that came on Laykold courts Miami; they could meet in the semis here.

He impressed on the North American hardcourts earlier this season, making that Miami final and the semis in Indian Wells, and arrives here off the back of a last-four run at Wimbledon.

For those prepared to take on Alcaraz in the top half, Sinner looks a decent shout at 12/1.

However, my best bets come in the bottom half where second seed Medvedev looks to have a strong chance.

He’s the tour leader for hardcourt match wins so far in 2023 having captured titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and, most notably, Miami.

Medvedev will be delighted to be back on this surface following the clay and grass campaigns, although he will have taken plenty out of his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 2021 US Open champion was also a winner here the last time the event was staged in Toronto, while he was a finalist in Montreal in 2019 too.