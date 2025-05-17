Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Hamburg and Geneva

It’s the last chance to prepare for the French Open this week – Andy Schooler previews the ATP Tour action in Hamburg and Geneva.
Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour
1pt e.w. Fabian Marozsan in the Gonet Geneva Open at 28/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz in the Gonet Geneva Open at 14/1 (bet365)
Bitpanda Hamburg Open
- Hamburg, Germany (outdoor clay)
Gonet Geneva Open
- Geneva, Switzerland (outdoor clay)
Novak Djokovic plays the Geneva Open for the second year in a row this week.
You don’t get the French Open favourites playing too often the week before Roland Garros and when they do there’s usually a reason.
In Djokovic’s case, it’s because he’s desperately short of form.
He arrives having suffered three defeats in a row, all in straight sets. Two of those matches have been on clay.
It’s the second time already this season that he’s lost three on the spin – the last time it occurred before this year was in 2018.
Clearly all is not well with the Serb, who plays in Switzerland having ditched coach Andy Murray.
He didn’t win here last season (lost in SFs to Tomas Machac) and I don’t think he’ll win this time around either. I certainly wouldn’t be backing him at 2/1 or, in some cases, considerably shorter.
Djokovic could face former champion Marton Fucsovics in his opening match and the Hungarian is exactly the sort of big-hitting opponent who could cause problems for a player out of nick. This has always been the surface Djokovic has taken the most time to adapt to and the lack of matchplay on clay means he may well be struggling for rhythm.
If Fucsovics doesn’t get him, maybe FABIAN MAROZSAN will.
Another Hungarian, Marozsan is 7-4 on clay at all levels since the tour returned to Europe and last week he took down Andrey Rublev in Rome before testing Alex Zverev.
That followed a good run to the Munich semi-finals and, notably, that event is played at a similar altitude to Geneva – we’re 375m above sea level here which gives that little bit of extra pace to the balls when they fly.
That suits Marozsan’s game. He hits hard and flat which means he can rush opponents, many of whom expect more time on the clay surface.
He can also mix things up with his touch game and given how he’s played in recent weeks, I think he’s overpriced in Geneva at 28/1.
The week before a Slam is always awkward for punters in the sense that it doesn’t take much for players to withdraw – slight niggles usually produce a cautious attitude with the bigger event looming, while there’s often an approach that a two or three matches will do. A full week? No thanks.
Finding players who will be fully motivated is important and I feel Marozsan falls into that category.
He’s not realistically a contender in Paris and, given recent results, he will likely see this as a good opportunity to reach his first ATP final.
Up in the top half, top seed Taylor Fritz is a player who will probably want matches this week but the reason for that is off-putting.
The American has gone just 2-2 on the European clay so far with one of his wins coming via retirement.
He’s another with a potentially tricky opener – Jaume Munar, who beat Seb Korda and Ben Shelton in Rome, could be Fritz’s first opponent.
Fritz is easily swerved at 11/2.
Karen Khachanov has played well of late and could be an alternative at 8/1 but he is one who might fall into that category of not necessarily wanting to play a full week given his recent runs in Barcelona and Rome.
Instead, preference is for HUBERT HURKACZ, who caught the eye in Rome where he reached the last eight.
OK, the Pole isn’t back to his very best but he certainly looked to be on an upward curve in the Italian capital where he took down Jakub Mensik.
His serve was back to causing problems, while he was striking the ball well from the back of the court.
A server of his quality should be enthused by the altitude advantage on offer this week and, having had some injury problems this season, he hasn’t got huge amounts of tennis in his legs.
A first-round defeat in Madrid means he arrives here having played only five claycourt matches this season so I do feel he’ll be wanting a deep run before heading to Roland Garros.
I’ll back him at 14/1.
Posted at 2210 BST on 17/05/25
