Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Hamburg and Geneva

It’s the second time already this season that he’s lost three on the spin – the last time it occurred before this year was in 2018.

He arrives having suffered three defeats in a row, all in straight sets. Two of those matches have been on clay.

You don’t get the French Open favourites playing too often the week before Roland Garros and when they do there’s usually a reason.

Novak Djokovic plays the Geneva Open for the second year in a row this week.

Clearly all is not well with the Serb, who plays in Switzerland having ditched coach Andy Murray.

He didn’t win here last season (lost in SFs to Tomas Machac) and I don’t think he’ll win this time around either. I certainly wouldn’t be backing him at 2/1 or, in some cases, considerably shorter.

Djokovic could face former champion Marton Fucsovics in his opening match and the Hungarian is exactly the sort of big-hitting opponent who could cause problems for a player out of nick. This has always been the surface Djokovic has taken the most time to adapt to and the lack of matchplay on clay means he may well be struggling for rhythm.

If Fucsovics doesn’t get him, maybe FABIAN MAROZSAN will.

Another Hungarian, Marozsan is 7-4 on clay at all levels since the tour returned to Europe and last week he took down Andrey Rublev in Rome before testing Alex Zverev.

That followed a good run to the Munich semi-finals and, notably, that event is played at a similar altitude to Geneva – we’re 375m above sea level here which gives that little bit of extra pace to the balls when they fly.

That suits Marozsan’s game. He hits hard and flat which means he can rush opponents, many of whom expect more time on the clay surface.

He can also mix things up with his touch game and given how he’s played in recent weeks, I think he’s overpriced in Geneva at 28/1.

The week before a Slam is always awkward for punters in the sense that it doesn’t take much for players to withdraw – slight niggles usually produce a cautious attitude with the bigger event looming, while there’s often an approach that a two or three matches will do. A full week? No thanks.

Finding players who will be fully motivated is important and I feel Marozsan falls into that category.

He’s not realistically a contender in Paris and, given recent results, he will likely see this as a good opportunity to reach his first ATP final.