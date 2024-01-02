Tennis and betting expert Andy Schooler nominates player to follow in 2024

Heading into 2024, ARTHUR FILS is the highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour but there looks to be plenty more to come from the 19-year-old.

Fils enjoyed a real breakthrough season in 2023, winning his first ATP title on the clay of Lyon but he showed his all-court ability with some fine performances indoors – notably making the final in Antwerp, as well as reaching back-to-back semi-finals in Montpellier and Marseille early in the year.

His big serve benefitted him significantly indoors but was also a major factor in his claycourt success.

The forehand is also a major weapon – one of the most heavily spun on the tour.

But Fils is not standing still.

He recently appointed Sebastien Grosjean as his coach, the former world number four notably leaving his position as France’s Davis Cup captain to take the job. With former Grand Slam champion Sergi Bruguera also joining ‘Team Fils’, the young Frenchman looks in good hands.

As Grosjean said upon taking the post, “Arthur is an exceptional player with immense potential and I am confident that out collaboration will be fruitful”.

Their partnership immediately saw Fils reach the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah earlier this month.

He finished the season as world number 36 but the fact this was achieved while winning just a single Grand Slam match shows the possibilities which lie ahead.

Expect Fils to be challenging for titles again this season, make the second week of Slams and if anyone is going to leap out of the pack and into the top 10 then it could well be the youngster.