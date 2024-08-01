Sir Andy Murray retires: Statistics and career timeline of Britain's greatest ever tennis player
By Chris Hammer
22:28 · THU August 01, 2024
Sir Andy Murray's legendary career has come to an end - so we take a look back at the key milestones throughout his 19 history-making years in tennis.
Not only did one of Britain's greatest ever individual sportsmen keep us on the edge of our seats with countless epics and Grand Slam title runs, but he was able to do it in the toughest era in men's tennis alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
2005
- Andy Murray turned pro aged 17 and picked up a couple of wins to begin his love affair with SW19
- He also reached his first ATP final in Thailand against Roger Federer, who he obviously got to know a whole lot more.
2006
- Wins his first ATP title at the SAP Open against Leyton Hewitt and replaced Tim Henman as British number one
2007
- Murray won two more titles in 2007 and reached the world’s top 10 for the first time as he began to show his rich potential in a big way. By this point he'd reached 10 career finals and deep Grand Slam runs would soon follow.
2008
- Murray beat Novak Djokovic at the 2008 Cincinnati Open to win his first of 14 career Masters 1000 titles.
- A fantastic victory over Rafael Nadal saw him reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he'd lose to Roger Federer
2009
- Andy Murray became the first British winner of Queen’s since 1938 in a year of six more titles, including two at Masters 1000s level.
2010
- Murray reached his first Australian Open final in 2010 but Federer once again denied him a Grand Slam title.
- He’d get a measure of revenge against Federer in two Masters 1000 finals this same year.
2011
- Novak Djokovic inflicted more Australian Open final heartache at the start of 2011.
- But he’d win all five of his other ATP finals that year, including at Queen’s. This took his overall title tally to 21 from 30 finals.
2012
- Murray becames the first British man since Bunny Austin in 1938 to reach the Wimbledon final but couldn’t hold back the tears after his fourth Grand Slam final defeat out of four.
- A few weeks later it would be tears of joy on Centre Court as he beat Federer to claim Olympic gold at London 2012.
- Murray then defeated Djokovic in an epic US Open final to become Britain’s first male Grand Slam champion since Fred Perry in 1936.
2013
- Murray reached a third Grand Slam final in a row at the Australian Open but Melbourne glory eluded him after Djokovic once again got the better of him.
- Murray finally ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a male Wimbledon singles champion with an emotional victory over Djokovic that he achieved surprisingly easily in straight sets.
2014
- Murray moved past 30 career titles in 2014 when he linked up with Amelie Mauresmo in a historic move, as no top level man had ever been coached by a woman.
2015
- Murray finished runner-up at the Australian Open for the fourth time following a third Melbourne final defeat to Djokovic
- He showed just how much he loved playing for Great Britain as he produced inspirational tennis to lead his nation to Davis Cup glory in Belgium. Murray became just the third player ever to win all eight of his singles rubber in a season, following on from John McEnroe and Wats Wilander.
2016
- Murray started 2016 with a fifth Australian Open final defeat - and a fourth to Djokovic.
- Murray then became the first British man to reach the French Open final sine Bunny Austin in 1937 but lost to Djokovic.
- With Ivan Lendl back as his coach, Murray reached his third Wimbledon final where he beat Milos Raonic to clinch his second title in straight sets.
- At Rio 2016, Murray became the first player - male or female - to win two Olympic single golds with victory over Juan Martin Del Potro.
- Murray ended an historic year by winning the World Tour Finals and moving up to world number one for the first time.
2017
- Murray was knighted at the start of the year and ended it with just one title to his name as injuries started to take their toll.
2019
- Murray’s 46th and last ATP title came at the European Open in 2019 against Stan Wawrinka.
- He produced many battling performances over the coming seasons as he refused to let injuries overcome him
2024
- Murray bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon in 2024
- And then signed out with two typically dramatic victories alongside Dan Evans at the Paris Olympics before their wonderful run ended in the quarter-finals.
- Thanks for the memories Andy.
Career Statistics
- Grand Slam Titles/Finals: 3-11
- Australian Open Titles/Finals: 0-5
- French Open Titles/Finals: 0-1
- Wimbledon Titles/Finals: 2-3
- US Open Titles/Finals: 1-2
- Olympics Titles/Finals: 2-0
- 1x Davis Cup title
- 739–262 win-loss record
- Overall Titles/Finals: 46-71