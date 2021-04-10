Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Monte-Carlo Masters

Tennis betting tips: Monte-Carlo Masters 0.5pt e.w. Jannik Sinner at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt e.w. Diego Schwartzman at 50/1 (Unibet) 0.25pt e.w. Cristian Garin at 250/1 (Unibet) Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Monte Carlo, Monaco (outdoor clay) Neither man has played since the Australian Open almost two months ago, but is anyone really surprised to see Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the top of the market for this week’s Monte Carlo Masters? Nadal, the greatest claycourter of all time, has won this title on 11 occasions, while Djokovic – with the possible recent exception of Dominic Thiem, who isn’t here – has long been his closest rival on this surface. The Serb, twice a winner here, finished runner-up to Nadal at Roland Garros last season and a repeat of that showdown in Paris, including the final result, looks the most likely outcome this week. Yet cases can be made against both players. Admittedly, it’s harder when it comes to opposing 4/5 favourite Nadal, who tailors his season around the claycourt campaign which always starts here for the Spaniard. He can nearly always be relied upon to hit the ground running once his feet are back on his beloved clay, which he’s been training on for a few weeks. The draw has also been kind to him, offering up a couple of early matches which should pose him few problems.

ATP1000 Monte-Carlo main draw pic.twitter.com/F8N7X2sPz6 — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) April 9, 2021

However, one thing you can say this year is his preparation has been like no other. In the past, he’s usually played Indian Wells and/or Miami in the weeks prior to Monte Carlo but this time he’s had almost two months without a match. The closest comparison to this year is his 2018 campaign which saw him nobbled by injury in Australia and he was out of action for more than two months. Still, even on that occasion he arrived with a couple of matches under his belt having played a Davis Cup tie (on clay) shortly before Monte Carlo. He duly won the tournament. Another potential argument against Nadal is that he’s ‘only’ won this event three times in his last seven visits with his losses coming against Fabio Fognini, Djokovic (twice) and David Ferrer. Three of those came before the final. What we can say from that is it has taken a very good clay player to beat him but I’m not sure there are too many in his bottom half of the draw who will fancy their chances. The strongest case to be made is probably about DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN, the man who beat Nadal in ultra-slow conditions in Rome last autumn. Notably, it’s forecast to be damp (at times) and cool this week with temperatures struggling to get above 15C. Such slow, heavy conditions won’t help Nadal’s fearsome top spin but then again he showed at Roland Garros in October that he was still capable of beating all-comers in such circumstances. Schwartzman has already won a title on clay this year, in Buenos Aires, when he managed to put a knee problem to one side. He’s not got a great record in Monte Carlo but did make the quarter-finals in 2017 when Nadal proved too good. They could meet in this year’s semis. Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are others with the potential to trouble Nadal but I’m not convinced either is at the stage of being ready to challenge the GOAT on this surface. Rublev was a winner on clay in Hamburg last season but, barring one win over Thiem, he’s yet to beat the very best on the red dirt. I’ll therefore have a small-stakes punt on Schwartzman at 50/1 each way.