Roger Federer has brought the curtain down on his illustrious career so we take a look at his incredible statistics, memorable moments and tributes.

Roger Federer retires: Full story

A profile of the People's GOAT The 41-year-old Swiss decided the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP Tour event of a career which began back in 1998 and saw him become widely considered the GOAT despite being surpassed in the Grand Slam title race by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer's career statistics 20 – Grand Slam titles (third most)

31 – Grand Slam finals (second most)

369 – Grand Slam matches won (most ever)

429 - Grand Slam matches played (most ever)

8 – Wimbledon titles (most)

6 – Australian Open titles (second most behind Djokovic)

5 – US Open titles (joint most with Sampras and Connors)

1 – French Open title

5 – Federer has reached the final at every Grand Slam at least five times

3 – Federer reached the finals of all the Grand Slams in three different seasons (a record)

103 – career titles, second in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors

6 – titles won at the ATP Finals (most ever)

310 – weeks spent at world number one (second behind Djokovic)

237 - weeks consecutively as world number one (most ever)

10 - consecutive men's Grand Slam finals (2005–2007), an all-time record

23 – consecutive appearances in Grand Slam semi-finals from 2004 to 2010, an all-time record

36 – consecutive appearances in Grand Slam quarter-finals

65 – consecutive Grand Slam appearances from the Australian Open in 2000 to the French Open in 2016

1,251 – career matches won out of 1,526

22 – consecutive appearances at Wimbledon

36 – at 36 years and 320 days, Federer was the oldest world number one in ATP history

12 – titles won in 2006, his most successful season

92 – matches won from 97 played in 2006

65 – consecutive matches won on grass from 2003 to 2008

2 – Olympic medals; gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008 and silver in singles in 2012

130,594,339 – career prize money (US dollars)

550million – estimated net worth (USD) Roger Federer: Spectacular shots and memorable moments

This spectacular winner from Roger Federer in his last ever meeting with Rafael Nadal in 2019 has to be up there with one of his best.



Happy retirement to the GOAT.pic.twitter.com/ay7ANfPrGR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 15, 2022

Time for a Fed thread, starting with this.



From the 2009 @usopen.



People seem to like it...#Federerpic.twitter.com/0RguhnnuF1 — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) September 15, 2022

Sit back and watch 🔟 of the best shots from Roger Federer's glittering career 🤩🍿@RogerFederer | #RForever pic.twitter.com/HiOHacmSrb — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 15, 2022

A talent like no other ✨



As he announces retirement, presenting 10 times @rogerfederer defied science!#RForever pic.twitter.com/9L88E2Oiaq — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 15, 2022

🎾 Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hit 149 winners between them in their epic 2008 Wimbledon final.



👌 And the best two happened in consecutive points of an epic fourth set tiebreak...pic.twitter.com/XLpvVMWC5A — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 29, 2020

A career like no other spanning four decades...



Here's the @rogerfederer story ☺️#RForever pic.twitter.com/3miMx7zAZR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer's Grand Slam titles Wimbledon 2003 Two years after stunning Pete Sampras to really announce his talent to the world, Federer dominated at the All England Club to win his first slam title. He dropped only one set, to Mardy Fish in the third round, and beat Mark Philippoussis in the final.

Australian Open 2004 The year in which Federer established himself as the best player on the planet began with victory in Melbourne. Federer had tough matches against Lleyton Hewitt and David Nalbandian before seeing off Marat Safin to lift the trophy. Wimbledon 2004 Now world number one, Federer successfully defended his Wimbledon title by winning the first of the three final meetings he would have against Andy Roddick in SW19.

US Open 2004 His third slam crown of the season came with a dominant victory over Hewitt that included two love sets. Federer had battled past Andre Agassi in five sets in the quarter-finals. Wimbledon 2005 His third successive Wimbledon crown and once again it was Roddick who Federer defeated in the final. His only dropped set came against Nicolas Kiefer in round three. US Open 2005 Hewitt and Agassi figured large again but they could not prevent Federer making it a double double of Wimbledon and US Open titles, beating Hewitt in the semis and Agassi in the final.

Roger Federer vs Andre Agassi Extended Highlights | 2005 US Open Final

Australian Open 2006 Federer’s second title in Melbourne, earned with a final victory over surprise package Marcos Baghdatis, gave him his first shot at winning four slam titles in a row but he was beaten in his first French Open final by Rafael Nadal. Wimbledon 2006 Federer got his revenge against Nadal as they met for a second straight slam final. The Spaniard recovered from a bagel in the first set to win the third but could not stop Federer. US Open 2006 A different venue but the same story for Roddick as Federer won a third slam title in a season for the second time in his career. Australian Open 2007 Federer beat Roddick in the last four this time before seeing off Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets to make it nine titles from 13 slams. He met Novak Djokovic for the first time at a major in the fourth round. Wimbledon 2007 After another French Open final loss to Nadal, Federer got the better of the Spaniard again at Wimbledon to make it five successive titles. But he needed five sets to do it and the writing was on the wall for his epic defeat the following year.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal | 2007 Wimbledon Final | Full Match

US Open 2007 Defeated Djokovic in straight sets to become the first man in the open era to win four consecutive US Open titles.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Full Match | 2007 US Open Final

US Open 2008 More than a year without a slam title was an eternity for Federer at that point but he ensured he did not finish 2008 empty-handed by denying Andy Murray in his first major final.

Roger Federer vs Andy Murray Full Match | 2008 US Open Final

French Open 2009 Nadal’s first loss at Roland Garros paved the way for Federer finally to win the one slam title to elude him with victory over the Spaniard’s conqueror, Robin Soderling, in the final.

very few sporting moments come close to Roger Federer completing the career grand slam 🥹🥹 the celebration was iconicpic.twitter.com/fJKGH90w6v — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) September 15, 2022

Wimbledon 2009 Federer’s glorious summer continued with his third Wimbledon final win over Roddick, this time the American pushing him all the way to 16-14 in the fifth set. Two weeks later Federer’s wife Mirka gave birth to their first set of twins.

Roger Federer v Andy Roddick: Wimbledon Final 2009 (Extended Highlights)

Australian Open 2010 Juan Martin del Potro ended Federer’s run of five straight US Open titles in the 2009 final but the Swiss was back holding the trophy in Melbourne, with Murray his final victim. Wimbledon 2012 Federer’s chances of winning another slam title had been widely written off but he came good at the All England Club once again to clinch a seventh Wimbledon crown, handing Murray his fourth and most painful major final defeat. Australian Open 2017 Four-and-a-half years after his 17th title and having just endured the first season of his career badly affected by injury, Federer stunned tennis by winning again in Melbourne, defeating his old rival Nadal in five captivating sets.

Roger Federer’s #18 is one of the most incredible sporting moments of all time. No debate. pic.twitter.com/Pxt01SU29y — Rush 🐠 (@drivevolleys) September 15, 2022

Wimbledon 2017 Federer’s resurgence continued with a record eighth Wimbledon title. He did not drop a set, beating Marin Cilic in the final for the loss of just eight games.

Roger Federer v Marin Cilic highlights - Wimbledon 2017 final

Australian Open 2018 Federer’s 20th and final slam title saw him successfully retain the trophy in Melbourne. He did not drop a set until the final, when he battled past Cilic in five sets.

This from the day of #Federer's final Grand Slam title success, the 2018 Australian Open.pic.twitter.com/qCwwAaxclU — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) September 15, 2022