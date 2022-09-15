Roger Federer has brought the curtain down on his illustrious career so we take a look at his incredible statistics, memorable moments and tributes.
The 41-year-old Swiss decided the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP Tour event of a career which began back in 1998 and saw him become widely considered the GOAT despite being surpassed in the Grand Slam title race by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Two years after stunning Pete Sampras to really announce his talent to the world, Federer dominated at the All England Club to win his first slam title. He dropped only one set, to Mardy Fish in the third round, and beat Mark Philippoussis in the final.
The year in which Federer established himself as the best player on the planet began with victory in Melbourne. Federer had tough matches against Lleyton Hewitt and David Nalbandian before seeing off Marat Safin to lift the trophy.
Now world number one, Federer successfully defended his Wimbledon title by winning the first of the three final meetings he would have against Andy Roddick in SW19.
His third slam crown of the season came with a dominant victory over Hewitt that included two love sets. Federer had battled past Andre Agassi in five sets in the quarter-finals.
His third successive Wimbledon crown and once again it was Roddick who Federer defeated in the final. His only dropped set came against Nicolas Kiefer in round three.
Hewitt and Agassi figured large again but they could not prevent Federer making it a double double of Wimbledon and US Open titles, beating Hewitt in the semis and Agassi in the final.
Federer’s second title in Melbourne, earned with a final victory over surprise package Marcos Baghdatis, gave him his first shot at winning four slam titles in a row but he was beaten in his first French Open final by Rafael Nadal.
Federer got his revenge against Nadal as they met for a second straight slam final. The Spaniard recovered from a bagel in the first set to win the third but could not stop Federer.
A different venue but the same story for Roddick as Federer won a third slam title in a season for the second time in his career.
Federer beat Roddick in the last four this time before seeing off Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets to make it nine titles from 13 slams. He met Novak Djokovic for the first time at a major in the fourth round.
After another French Open final loss to Nadal, Federer got the better of the Spaniard again at Wimbledon to make it five successive titles. But he needed five sets to do it and the writing was on the wall for his epic defeat the following year.
Defeated Djokovic in straight sets to become the first man in the open era to win four consecutive US Open titles.
More than a year without a slam title was an eternity for Federer at that point but he ensured he did not finish 2008 empty-handed by denying Andy Murray in his first major final.
Nadal’s first loss at Roland Garros paved the way for Federer finally to win the one slam title to elude him with victory over the Spaniard’s conqueror, Robin Soderling, in the final.
Federer’s glorious summer continued with his third Wimbledon final win over Roddick, this time the American pushing him all the way to 16-14 in the fifth set. Two weeks later Federer’s wife Mirka gave birth to their first set of twins.
Juan Martin del Potro ended Federer’s run of five straight US Open titles in the 2009 final but the Swiss was back holding the trophy in Melbourne, with Murray his final victim.
Federer’s chances of winning another slam title had been widely written off but he came good at the All England Club once again to clinch a seventh Wimbledon crown, handing Murray his fourth and most painful major final defeat.
Four-and-a-half years after his 17th title and having just endured the first season of his career badly affected by injury, Federer stunned tennis by winning again in Melbourne, defeating his old rival Nadal in five captivating sets.
Federer’s resurgence continued with a record eighth Wimbledon title. He did not drop a set, beating Marin Cilic in the final for the loss of just eight games.
Federer’s 20th and final slam title saw him successfully retain the trophy in Melbourne. He did not drop a set until the final, when he battled past Cilic in five sets.
Wimbledon thanked Roger Federer for the joy he had brought to so many after he announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.
Federer won the men’s singles title at SW19 a record eight times, securing his first crown back in 2003, in a career where he won 20 grand slam championships in all.
A tweet from the tournament’s official account read: “Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.
“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”
The ATP Tour issued its own tribute to Federer, simply saying: “You changed the game, #RForever. ”
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game.
“He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport.”
Billie Jean King, who won 12 women’s singles grand slam titles, added her tribute to Federer on Twitter.
“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion,” she wrote on her official account.
“He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.
“Congratulations, Roger Federer. We wish you the very best as your journey continues.”