Roger Federer's last match will be a doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. We mark the occasion by looking back on the most iconic rivalry in tennis history.

Watch Federer's spectacular shots

A profile of the People's GOAT

Laver Cup: Match schedule The legendary duo won 42 Grand Slam titles between them during their careers, with Federer now finished on 20, and have treated the world to 40 battles since their first meeting way back in 2004 when a 17-year-old Nadal won in straight sets. Many of the encounters that followed were classics, including arguably the greatest match ever in the 2008 Wimbledon final, while their last also came on Centre Court in the 2019 semi-finals as Federer beat him for the 16th time. During the peak era of their combined dominance of the men's game, they won 21 of the 24 Grand Slams played between 2005 and 2010, featuring a run of 11 consecutive titles (2005 French Open to the 2007 US Open) that was fittingly ended by a certain Novak Djokovic when claiming his maiden crown at the 2008 Australian Open. Here we look at the key statistics between the pair down the years, as well as some clips from some of their most famous moments.

🎾 Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hit 149 winners between them in their epic 2008 Wimbledon final.



👌 And the best two happened in consecutive points of an epic fourth set tiebreak...pic.twitter.com/XLpvVMWC5A — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 29, 2020

This spectacular winner from Roger Federer in his last ever meeting with Rafael Nadal in 2019 has to be up there with one of his best.



Happy retirement to the GOAT.pic.twitter.com/ay7ANfPrGR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 15, 2022

Grand Slam title & finals breakdown AUSTRALIAN OPEN Federer's six titles: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

Runner-Up: 2009

Runner-Up: 2009 Nadal's two title: 2009 & 2022

Runner-Up: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019

🏆Roger Federer, the gift that keeps giving for 15 years!



🇬🇧 2003

🇦🇺 2004

🇬🇧 2004

🇺🇸 2004

🇬🇧 2005

🇺🇸 2005

🇦🇺 2006

🇬🇧 2006

🇺🇸 2006

🇦🇺 2007

🇬🇧 2007

🇺🇸 2007

🇺🇸 2008

🇫🇷 2009

🇬🇧 2009

🇦🇺 2010

🇬🇧 2012

🇦🇺 2017

🇬🇧 2017

🇦🇺 2018#Federer20 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AVauF694eO — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 28, 2018

FRENCH OPEN Federer's one title: 2009

Runner-Up: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011

Runner-Up: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 Nadal's 14 titles: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Runner-Up: N/A

WIMBLEDON Federer's eight titles: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

Runner-Up: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2019

Runner-Up: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2019 Nadal's two titles: 2008, 2010

Runner-up: 2006, 2007, 2011

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

US OPEN Federer's five titles: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Runner-Up: 2009, 2015

Runner-Up: 2009, 2015 Nadal's four titles: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Runner-Up: 2011

Roger Federer vs Andy Murray Full Match | 2008 US Open Final

Overall head-to-head record (Nadal first) Match-by-match results further down Overall : 24-16 (Finals: 14-10)

: 24-16 (Finals: 14-10) Grand Slams : 10-4 (Finals: 6-3)

: 10-4 (Finals: 6-3) Australian Open : 3-1 (Finals: 1-1)

: 3-1 (Finals: 1-1) French Open : 6-0 (Finals: 4-0)

: 6-0 (Finals: 4-0) Wimbledon : 1-3 (Finals: 1-2)

: 1-3 (Finals: 1-2) US Open : 0-0

: 0-0 On hardcourts : 9-11

: 9-11 On grass : 1-3

: 1-3 On clay: 14-2

Nadal v Federer: Five classic matches Miami, 2005, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 2-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-1 In what was just their second match against each other, Federer came from two sets down to claim the Masters title in Miami. Already a multiple Grand Slam winner, Federer knew all about the rising star of Nadal, who had beaten him at the same venue 12 months earlier when he was only 17. Yet he was unable to fend off the teenager in the early stages and when he fell 4-1 down in the third set, the game looked up. However, using his greater experience to the maximum effect, Federer dug deep and managed to turn the match around, Nadal wilting in the final stages. This remained the only match Nadal had lost from two sets up until his 2015 US Open defeat to Fabio Fognini.

FEDERER V NADAL | 2005 MIAMI OPEN FINAL | ATP

Rome, 2006, F (outdoor clay) - Nadal 6-7 7-6 6-4 2-6 7-6 The best claycourt match these two greats have played came not at Roland Garros but in the Eternal City. The contest certainly went on and on - it lasted more than five hours - but it kept an enthralled crowd on the edge of their seats. There was rarely little between the pair as they traded from the baseline, although Federer did have plenty of success when he came forward. The Swiss had the momentum when he took control in the fourth set. He went a break up in the decider but Nadal's ability to run all day was already well known and he would not stay down. He did, however, stand on the brink at 5-6 15-40 only to save two match points and then claim the resultant tie-break, again after Federer led. The victory was Nadal's 53rd in a row on the clay. His streak would finally stop at 81.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Rome 2006 Final: EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

Wimbledon, 2008, F (outdoor grass) - Nadal 6-4 6-4 6-7 6-7 9-7 For me, and many others, this is not only the greatest match Federer and Nadal have ever played but also the best tennis match of all time. Bar none. The quality was staggeringly high, reaching a peak in the fourth-set tie-break as Federer fought back from two sets down to level the match. With Nadal having missed two championship points - more accurately Federer saved them - the five-time defending champion looked the more likely winner heading into a decider which was interrupted by rain. The gloom was gathering when the players returned but on they went, both refusing to relent. Federer finally cracked in the 15th game. Nadal duly served out, clinching victory after four hours and 48 minutes of sensational tennis at 9.15pm.

Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal: Wimbledon Final 2008 (Extended Highlights)

Australian Open, 2009, F (outdoor hard) - Nadal 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2 Six months on from their classic Wimbledon encounter came another epic in the Melbourne final. It actually challenged the SW19 clash in terms of quality - the high-bouncing hardcourt allowing both players to show off their full array of shotmaking skills. However, having twice fought back from a set down, Federer looked weary in the decider as Nadal took control, pushing on to add another notch to his tally of wins over Federer. Having previously taken Federer down on the clay and the grass, this win confirmed Nadal as the new king of the court.

Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer - Australian Open 2009 Final | AO Classics

Australian Open, 2017, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 Federer finally clinched an 18th grand slam title by winning a five-set thriller against Nadal to become Australian Open champion. Federer and Nadal produced one of the finest contests their rivalry has ever seen but it was the Swiss who prevailed after three hours and 38 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena. Nadal twice came back from a set down, and then led by a break in the fifth, but Federer drew on all his powers of brilliance - in particular being very aggressive on his backhand - to win one of the most unpredictable finals in recent memory. The 35-year-old's achievement was all the more remarkable given he arrived in Melbourne having not played a single official match for six months, after taking the second half of 2016 off to recover from injury.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal - Australian Open 2017 Final | AO Classics

Nadal v Federer: Full past results 2019: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor grass

Federer bt Nadal 7-6 (7/3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 7-6 (7/3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 (SF) 2019: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-3 6-2 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-3 6-2 (SF) 2019: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer walkover (SF)

Federer walkover (SF) 2017: Shanghai (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Final) 2017: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Final) 2017: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Last 16)

Federer bt Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Last 16) 2017: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Final)

Think back to January 2017.#Federer had not won a Grand Slam for almost five years and had spent six months out injured.



How on earth did he win the Australian Open?



The final was a classic...pic.twitter.com/18Z1I1OskB — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) September 15, 2022

2015: Basel, Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Final) 2014: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 (SF) 2013: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-3 (SF) 2013: Cincinnati (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-4 6-3 (QF)

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-4 6-3 (QF) 2013: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 (Final) 2013: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-2 (QF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-2 (QF) 2012: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (SF) 2012: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 (SF) 2011: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-0 (RR)

Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-0 (RR) 2011: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 (Final) 2011: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-1 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-1 6-3 (SF) 2011: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-2 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-2 (SF) 2010: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 3-6 6-1 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 3-6 6-1 (Final) 2010: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 7-6(5) (Final) 2009: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2009: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 (Final) 2008: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Nadal bt Federer: 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer: 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 (Final) 2008: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 (Final) 2008: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 (Final) 2008: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-5 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-5 (Final) 2007: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-1 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-1 (SF) 2007: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Federer bt Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2 (Final) 2007: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Final) 2007: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-2 6-0 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-2 6-0 (Final) 2007: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2006: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 7-5 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 7-5 (SF) 2006: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Federer bt Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 (Final) 2006: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) (Final) 2006: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) (Final) 2006: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) (Final) 2006: Dubai, Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 2-6 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 2-6 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2005: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 (SF) 2005: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1 (Final) 2004: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-3 (Last 32)

Nadal v Federer: Random numbers 40 - The pair met 40 times. Nadal holds the upper hand with 24 wins to Federer's 16.

- The pair met 40 times. Nadal holds the upper hand with 24 wins to Federer's 16. 42 - Grand Slam titles between them. Nadal will be looking to add to his 22 over the coming seasons

- Grand Slam titles between them. Nadal will be looking to add to his 22 over the coming seasons 105 - Matches won by Federer at Wimbledon, the first man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event.

- Matches won by Federer at Wimbledon, the first man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event. 112 - Matches won by Nadal at the French Open, the second man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event - and also the most ever achieved at one.

- Matches won by Nadal at the French Open, the second man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event - and also the most ever achieved at one. 11 - Consecutive Grand Slam wins between them, from the 2005 French Open to the US Open in 2007.

- Consecutive Grand Slam wins between them, from the 2005 French Open to the US Open in 2007. 9 - Number of games won by Nadal in the deciding set of the 2008 final, the last time they met at Wimbledon.

- Number of games won by Nadal in the deciding set of the 2008 final, the last time they met at Wimbledon. 211 - Consecutive weeks sharing the top two spots in the world rankings, from July 2005 to August 2009.

- Consecutive weeks sharing the top two spots in the world rankings, from July 2005 to August 2009. 17 - Nadal's age when they first played each other. The Spaniard beat the then world number one in straight sets, in Miami.

- Nadal's age when they first played each other. The Spaniard beat the then world number one in straight sets, in Miami. 65 - Consecutive grass court victories for Federer, a record run ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

Tale of the tape (Nadal first) 36 AGE 41

41 6ft 1in HEIGHT 6ft 1in

6ft 1in Spanish NATIONALITY Swiss

Swiss Left-handed PLAYS Right-handed

Right-handed 92/130 CAREER TITLES/FINALS 103/157

103/157 $131,661,446 CAREER PRIZE MONEY $130,594,339

$130,594,339 22/30 GRAND SLAM TITLES/FINALS 20/31

20/31 2/6 AUSTRALIAN OPEN TITLES/FINALS 6/7

6/7 14/14 FRENCH OPEN TITLES/FINALS 1/5

1/5 2/5 WIMBLEDON TITLES/FINALS : - 8/12

: - 8/12 4/5 US OPEN TITLES/FINALS 5/7

5/7 313/42 GRAND SLAM ALL-TIME WIN/LOSS RECORD - 369/60

- 369/60 1066–214 CAREER WIN/LOSS MATCH RECORD1251–275