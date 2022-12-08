Roger Federer may well have triumphed a record-breaking eight times at the All England Club during his glittering career but that somehow doesn't mean everyone at the venue knows who he is.

During his appearance on The Daily Show this week, the 20-time Grand Slam champion told host Trevor Noah about an incident in November where he was refused entry into the grounds of Wimbledon.

Federer had a couple of hours to kill in London after a doctor's appointment before his flight home and fancied dropping by at the club for a meal - but hadn't rung the club in advance just in case there wasn't time.

He said: "I hadn't really ever been there when the tournament wasn't on. I drive up to the gate where usually guests would come in. So I get out, and I tell my coach who was with me, ‘I’ll quickly go out and speak to the security lady. I got this.' I did not!

“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Hello I was wondering how I could get into Wimbledon?’ She asked if I had a membership card. When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. And honestly I don’t know about membership cards, they are probably at home somewhere and I’ve just been traveling so I had no idea.

“I told her, ‘No I don’t have my membership card, but I am a member. I’m just wondering where I can get in'. But she insisted I had to be a member. I realised this was going to be difficult!

“I’m like, ‘No, I am a member and normally when I’m here, I’m playing. And now it’s the first time the tournament is not on and I’m here but I don't know how to get in.' She says I have to go down the side but I need to be a member!

“I look at her in a panic one last time, and I felt really bad about saying this, ‘I’m so sorry but I have won this tournament eight times, please, believe me, I am a member, where do I get in?'

"She didn't let me in so I go to another gate, get out of the car and another security guard says ‘Oh my god, Mr. Federer I can't believe you're here. Can I take a selfie? Do you have your membership card?!' I said I don’t, but the security guard let me in and and I had tea for about an hour.

"I was tempted to wave at the security guard who didn't let me in, but I didn't!"