With the Melbourne crowd passionately on his side – much to the constant irritation of his pantomime villain opponent – the Spanish legend ran out a 2-6 6-7 (5/7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 winner after over five hours on court to move one clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time standings.

By doing so he also becomes the second man in the Open Era – and only the fourth man in the whole of tennis history – to capture each of the four Grand Slams twice or more, after Djokovic completed the achievement by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021.

In his 29 Grand Slam finals - almost 17 years after his first at the 2005 French Open - this was the seventh time Nadal had been taken the full distance and of his four five-set victories, two have come against Medvedev having also beaten the Russian in the 2019 US Open final.

This was yet another epic duel to add to his iconic collection that include countless thrillers against the likes of Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray during his illustrious career and he needed to use every ounce of his trademark battling qualities to overcome an opponent 10 years younger over five hours on the Rod Laver arena.

Indeed, at 35 years 241 days, Nadal is the third man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open title after turning 35 – after Federer and Ken Rosewall, who both won two titles each aged 35 or over.

Just one of the enthralling highlights of this encounter, which ended at 1am local time, was a stunning 40-shot rally which Nadal edged with a mesmerising winner.