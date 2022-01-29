Rafael Nadal locks horns with Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the Australian Open as he bids to make Grand Slam history. We've got all you need to know including head-to-head records, career stats, quotes, odds and both players routes to get here.

Rafael Nadal is just one victory away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title that would see him pull one clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - but to do that he must overcome the bookies favourite Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final. The Spanish legend beat Matteo Berrettini to reach his 29th final at this level and his sixth at the Australian while Medvedev is chasing his second major crown in his fourth final and his second in Melbourne. Indeed, the Russian was here 12 months ago before losing in straight sets to Djokovic, who he then defeated at the US Open to not only claim his maiden triumph but also prevent the Serbian from completing an historic clean sweep of Grand Slams in a single season. Can he now thwart another legend from creating a huge slice of tennis history? Here, we have their routes to the final, tale of the tape, head-to-head record, latest odds and also details of where and when to watch.

Nadal v Medvedev: Head-to-head record This will be just their fifth career meeting, with Nadal winning three of the previous four, including the 2019 US Open final which he triumphed 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a memorable affair which underlined Medvedev's potential to challenge for the highest honours. That promise was realised a year later when he defeated Nadal in three sets en route to the ATP Finals title and that was their most recent battle. Since then Medvedev has reached two Grand Slam finals - losing the 2021 Australian Open but winning the 2021 US Open - while he also finished runner-up in last year's ATP Finals. By contrast, Nadal has failed to reach a Grand Slam final in this time although injuries did cause him to miss Wimbledon and the last two US Opens. 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Canada, Outdoor Hard, Final

Nadal won 6-3 6-0

Nadal won 6-3 6-0 2019 US Open, Outdoor Hard, Final

Nadal won 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4

Nadal won 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 2019 ATP Tour Finals, Indoor Hard, Groups

Nadal won 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 7-6 (7/4)

Nadal won 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 7-6 (7/4) 2019 ATP Tour Finals, Indoor Hard, Semi-finals

Medvedev won 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam finals and records Since reaching his first of 13 French Open finals on debut in 2005, Rafael Nadal has won a Grand Slam in every season apart from 2015, 2016 and 2021 - but the latter of those two years were particularly hit by injury. He's won 20 of his 28 Grand Slam finals, including all 13 of those at the French Open, but four of those eight defeats have come in Melbourne. Nadal is hoping to become the second man in the Open Era – and only the fourth man in history – to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments twice, after Djokovic completed the double by winning his 2nd title at Roland Garros in 2021. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other players to have won each Grand Slam tournament on two or more occasions. (NB While Laver completed the feat in 1969, some of the titles were won before the start of the Open Era.) At 35 years 241 days, Nadal is bidding to become the third man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open title after turning 35 – after Federer and Ken Rosewall, who both won two Australian Open titles aged 35 or over. Rosewall was 37 years and 62 days when he won his last Grand Slam while Federer was 36 years and 173 when picking up his 20th. The Australian Open men’s singles title has been won by players aged 30 or over on 12 occasions in the Open Era – including for the last five years. GRAND SLAM TITLE RECORD Australian Open : 1 title, 4 finals (17 appearances)

: 1 title, 4 finals (17 appearances) French Open : 13 titles, 13 finals (17 appearances)

: 13 titles, 13 finals (17 appearances) Wimbledon : 2 titles, 5 finals (14 appearances)

: 2 titles, 5 finals (14 appearances) US Open: 4 titles, 5 finals (15 appearances) FINAL RECORD WON 2005 French Open: Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5

2005 French Open: Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 WON 2006 French Open: Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)

2006 French Open: Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4) Lost 2006 Wimbledon: Roger Federer 0–6, 6–7(5–7), 7–6(7–2), 3–6

WON 2007 French Open: Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4

2007 French Open: Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 Lost 2007 Wimbledon: Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–2, 2–6

WON 2008 French Open: Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0

WON 2008 Wimbledon: Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7

WON 2009 Australian Open: Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2

WON 2010 French Open: Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4

WON 2010 Wimbledon: Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4

WON 2010 US Open: Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2

WON 2011 French Open: Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1

Lost 2011 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic 4–6, 1–6, 6–1, 3–6

Lost 2011 US Open: Novak Djokovic 2–6, 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 1–6

Lost 2012 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 7–5, 4–6, 2–6, 7–6(7–5), 5–7

WON 2012 French Open: Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5

WON 2013 French Open: David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3

WON 2013 US Open: Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1

Lost 2014 Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka 3–6, 2–6, 6–3, 3–6

WON 2014 French Open: Novak Djokovic3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4

Lost 2017 Australian Open: Roger Federer 4–6, 6–3, 1–6, 6–3, 3–6

WON 2017 French Open: Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1

WON 2017 US Open: Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4

WON 2018 French Open: Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2

Lost 2019 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 3–6, 2–6, 3–6

WON 2019 French Open: Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1

WON 2019 US Open: Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4

WON 2020 French Open: Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5

How Rafael Nadal would compare to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic if he wins Rafael Nadal would move one Grand Slam clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with 21 titles but he'd also have achieved this feat in fewer finals. This is his 29th final whereas Federer and Djokovic have both appeared in 31. Should Nadal win his 21st major title here, he will move ahead of Federer on the list for the first time in his career – Federer led the pair’s rivalry in terms of most Grand Slam titles won from winning his first Grand Slam title at 2003 Wimbledon until Nadal won his 20th Grand Slam title at 2020 Roland Garros. Between them, Djokovic and Nadal have won 12 of the last 14 Grand Slam titles (since 2018 Roland Garros), with Djokovic having won eight Grand Slam titles in that time and Nadal claiming four to draw level with Federer overall. Medvedev is leading the charge to end the pair’s dominance, as one of the only two other players to have won a Grand Slam title in that time, alongside 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. FEDERER Australian Open : 6 titles, 7 finals (21 appearances)

: 6 titles, 7 finals (21 appearances) French Open : 1 titles, 5 finals (19 appearances)

: 1 titles, 5 finals (19 appearances) Wimbledon : 8 titles, 12 finals (22 appearances)

: 8 titles, 12 finals (22 appearances) US Open: 5 titles, 7 finals (19 appearances) DJOKOVIC Australian Open : 9 title, 9 finals (17 appearances)

: 9 title, 9 finals (17 appearances) French Open : 2 titles, 6 finals (17 appearances)

: 2 titles, 6 finals (17 appearances) Wimbledon : 6 titles, 7 finals (16 appearances)

: 6 titles, 7 finals (16 appearances) US Open: 3 titles, 9 finals (15 appearances)

Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam finals and record Daniil Medvedev has become a major player since reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2019 US Open and looks as though he could be at the start of a title-laden era. This will be his second Australian Open final in as many years and victory will see him hold two of the Grand Slam titles having triumphed at last year's US Open. Medvedev is bidding to become only the 6th man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open after winning the US Open in the previous season – after Ken Rosewall (1970-71), Pete Sampras (1993-94, 1996-97), Andre Agassi (1994-95, 1999-2000), Federer (2005-06, 2006-07) and Djokovic (2011-12, 2015-16, 2018-19). Not only is he also hoping to become the third Russian man to win the Australian Open title, after 2000 champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov and 2005 champion Marat Safin, but victory would also make him the first male player to win a second Grand Slam title at the next event after winning his first. Andy Murray last came closest when winning the 2012 US Open before finishing runner up at the 2013 Australian Open although five women have achieved the feat; Evonne Goolagong, Chris Evert, Hana Mandlikova, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka. GRAND SLAM TITLE RECORD Australian Open : 0 titles, 1 final (5 appearances)

: 0 titles, 1 final (5 appearances) French Open : 0 titles, 0 final (5 appearances)

: 0 titles, 0 final (5 appearances) Wimbledon : 0 titles, 0 finals (4 appearances)

: 0 titles, 0 finals (4 appearances) US Open: 1 title, 2 finals (15 appearances) FINAL RECORD Lost 2019 US Open: Rafael Nadal 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6

Lost 2021 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 5-7, 2-6, 2-6

WON 2021 US Open: Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Routes to the Australian Open final RAFAEL NADAL'S RUN R1: 6-1 6-4 6-2 v Marcos Giron - 1hr 49 mins

R2: 6-2 6-3 6-4 v Yannick Hanfmann - 2hrs 42 mins

R3: 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 v Karen Khachanov (28) - 2hr 50 mins

R4: 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 6-2 v Adrian Mannarino - 2hr 40 mins

QF: 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 v Denis Shapovalov (14) - 4h 8m

SF: 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 v Matteo Berretini (7) - 2hrs 55 mins DANIIL MEDVEDEV RUN After saving a match point in the fourth set of his quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev is bidding to become the fifth man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open title from match point down. He would also become the 15th player to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title from match point down in the Open Era – and the first since Djokovic saved two match points in the final against Federer before winning the title at 2019 Wimbledon. R1: 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7/3) v Hendri Laaksonen - 1hr 54 mins

R2: 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 v Nick Kyrgios - 2hr 58 mins

R3: 6-4 6-4 6-3 v Botic Van de Zandschulp - 1hrs 55 mins

R4: 6-2 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 v Maxime Cressy - 3hr 30 mins

QF: 6-7 (4/7) 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 7-5 6-4) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (9) - 4hrs 42 mins

SF: 7-6 (7/5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 v Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) - 2hrs 30 mins

