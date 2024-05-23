Sporting Life
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain on French Open collision course
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal to open final French Open against Alexander Zverev

By Sporting Life
17:04 · THU May 23, 2024

Rafael Nadal’s French Open swansong will begin with a blockbuster clash against Alexander Zverev.

Nadal is set to play at the tournament he has won on a record 14 occasions for the final time, and he has his work cut out if he is to make it beyond the opening round.

Zverev climbed to world number four on the back of winning the Italian Open in Rome at the weekend and heads into the year’s second grand slam as one of the favourites.

Nadal won the title on his last appearance on the Parisian clay in 2022 but has played only four tournaments in the last year and a half because of hip problems and was well beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in Rome.

Andy Murray is also set to make his final French Open appearance and incredibly will play Stan Wawrinka for a third time in a row at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won an epic semi-final in 2017 that was the start of Murray’s hip problems, and the Scot’s only match in Paris since was a one-sided loss to the veteran Swiss four years ago.

Murray returned from nearly two months out with an ankle injury last week but has won only one match on clay this season.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will play French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

World number one Djokovic, 37, who defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in last year’s final, will be bidding for a record-breaking 25th grand slam title but has struggled for form this year.

