The 22-time grand slam champion had hoped the issue, which occurred during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open, would only take six to eight weeks to heal.

But three months later he is stopping training and, having already missed the first two clay-court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, has now pulled out of next week’s Madrid Open.

In a post on Instagram, Nadal said: “It has been a difficult few weeks and months.

“As you know, I suffered a major injury in Australia, in the psoas (muscle). Initially, it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on 14. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected.

“All medical indications have been followed but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.