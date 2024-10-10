Rafael Nadal retiring from professional tennis - 'everything has a beginning and an end'

Rafael Nadal has announced he is to retire from professional tennis after next month's Davis Cup.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 grand slam titles including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in a video message posted on X. Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years. He said: “Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. “But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

Nadal also announced that his final match will be for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month, in what will be a fitting and emotional end to an illustrious career. A teenage Nadal was part of the Spain team which defeated the USA to win the trophy on home soil 20 years ago. “I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he said. “But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. “I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup Final in Seville in 2004.” Nadal’s successes came during an extraordinary period when he, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and, for a while, Britain’s Andy Murray, dominated the sport. He was visibly emotional when Federer, whom he played against 40 times, retired at the Laver Cup in 2022. “I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience,” he added. “I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals. “I have spent many hours with them and have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.” Nadal went on to thank his team and his fans, before adding: “I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way, “I can only end by saying a thousand thanks, and see you soon.” Nadal's 22 grand slam titles 2005 – French Open, beat Mariano Puerta 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 7-5 In front of the Spanish monarch, the new king of clay announced himself by winning his first slam title on his Roland Garros debut days after his 19th birthday. 2006 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) Nadal retained his title in Paris and prevented Federer winning all four slam titles in a row by quelling a flying start from the Swiss. 2007 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 It was deja vu a year later as Federer’s next bid to hold all the slam titles fell at the final hurdle, with Nadal winning a third successive title at Roland Garros. 2008 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 Nadal’s fourth Parisian crown came after arguably his most brutal performance, handing Federer the worst slam loss of his career. 2008 – Wimbledon, beat Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (8) 9-7 Nadal beat Federer at Wimbledon a month later in arguably the greatest slam final of all time, winning a first slam title outside of Paris in five dramatic sets.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal | Wimbledon 2008 | The Final in full

2009 – Australian Open, beat Roger Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-2 Nadal continued his dominance over Federer by winning his first slam title on hard courts in another compelling encounter, leaving the Swiss in tears. 2010 – French Open, beat Robin Soderling 6-4 6-2 6-4 After the shock of his first Roland Garros defeat in 2009, Nadal reclaimed the Coupe des Mousquetaires with a convincing win over the man who had toppled him. 2010 – Wimbledon, beat Tomas Berdych 6-3 7-5 6-4 With his biggest rivals taken out, Nadal got the better of Czech Berdych in straightforward fashion to claim his second Wimbledon title. 2010 – US Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2 Nadal cemented his greatness by completing his set of slam titles in a high-quality final against Djokovic, who had battled past Federer in the semi-finals. 2011 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 (3) 5-7 6-1 The fourth French Open final between Nadal and Federer went the same way as the first three as the Spaniard equalled Bjorn Borg’s tally of six Roland Garros titles. 2012 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5 Nadal’s 11th slam title was a two-day, rain-interrupted affair, with Djokovic fighting back before play was halted for the night only for his opponent to seize back control on the resumption. 2013 – French Open, beat David Ferrer 6-3 6-2 6-3 A processional final was interrupted by a flare-wielding demonstrator as Nadal marked a brilliant comeback from knee problems with an eighth Parisian title. 2013 – US Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 Nadal capped a brilliant season by winning his first title outside of Paris for three years, overpowering Djokovic once again. 2014 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4 Djokovic’s search for a first Roland Garros title again ended with defeat by Nadal, who recovered from losing the opening set to equal Pete Sampras on 14 slam titles. 2017 – French Open, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 Nadal had to wait three years to reach double figures in Paris after more injury problems but proved he was back to his best by demolishing Wawrinka. 2017 – US Open, beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 Nadal took advantage of a draw that opened up as wide as the Hudson River by easing to victory over first-time slam finalist Anderson for his third US Open title.

Rafael Nadal, 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 the King of Clay 👑 pic.twitter.com/YS05suBhea — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 10, 2024

2018 – French Open, beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 A bout of cramp in his hand could not stop Nadal on his favourite stage as he put young pretender Thiem in his place. 2019 – French Open, beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 Nadal met Thiem again the following year, and the Austrian won a set this time, but he was brutally crushed thereafter for title number 12 on the clay. 2019 – US Open, beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 Nadal looked to be easing to a 19th slam title at two sets up against first-time finalist Medvedev but the Russian fought back superbly to push Nadal all the way. 2020 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 Nadal equalled Federer’s record of 20 slam titles with a stunning destruction of Djokovic, proving that Roland Garros in October was still firmly his domain. 2022 – Australian Open, beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 The most unexpected of all Nadal’s successes, and the one that took him to the top of the tree. The Spaniard had not won in Melbourne since 2009 and had feared a foot injury would force him into retirement but he recovered from two sets down to defeat Medvedev after more than five hours. 2022 French Open, beat Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 Nadal regained the title in Paris despite continued foot pain that left him on crutches after the tournament. He survived battles with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament but won the final easily.

Rafael Nadal in Spain colours at Paris 2024