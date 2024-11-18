Sporting Life
Rafael Nadal: Heading into retirement
Rafael Nadal: Heading into retirement

Rafael Nadal focused on Davis Cup glory as he prepares for his final event before retirement

By Sporting Life
Tennis
Mon November 18, 2024 · 2h ago

Rafael Nadal will try to keep his emotions in check as he prepares for the final event of his professional tennis career.

The 22-time grand-slam champion will represent Spain one last time at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week.

Such is the interest in Nadal’s farewell that the press conference room at the Martin Carpena Arena was not deemed big enough to cope with demand for Spain’s pre-event media, and it instead took place at a conference centre at the team’s five-star hotel on the Costa del Sol.

Asked if he thought he might struggle to contain his emotions, Nadal said: “If I am on court, hopefully not, no, because at the end I am not here for retiring. I’m here to try to help the team.

David Cup Finals: Draw and format

All ties are best-of-three rubbers consisting of two singles followed by a doubles decider. The schedule and TV details can be found at the bottom of the article

  • Italy v Argentina
  • USA v Australia
  • Germany v Canada
  • Netherlands v Spain

“Then it’s of course going to be my last week on the professional tour, but at the end, we are here in a teams competition.

“The most important thing here is to try to help the team and to stay all focused on what we have to do, that is play tennis and do it very well. Because the rival is going to be difficult, and the conditions are difficult, too. So then the emotions are going to be for the end.

“To play my last event in Spain, it’s something that I am very happy with. Because I will never have the chance to thank enough everybody here in Spain, the support that I receive and the love that I felt always.”

Tickets for Spain’s quarter-final against the Netherlands on Tuesday have been changing hands for five-figure sums but it remains to be seen when, or even if, Nadal will play.

ALSO READ: DAVIS CUP BETTING PREVIEW

canda
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ THE PREVIEW

The 38-year-old has competed very sparingly, with his only appearance since the Olympics coming at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost both his singles matches.

If Nadal is picked to play singles, he would take on Dutch number one Tallon Griekspoor, but it is probably more likely that he pairs up with Marcel Granollers in the doubles – although a 2-0 victory for either team could leave him sitting on the bench.

Nadal said of his form: “I just tried to work as hard as possible the last month and a half, then here, just trying to do my best every single day.

“Of course, when you are not competing very often, it’s a little bit more difficult to hold the level in a constant basis, but I have good moments, more difficult moments. I think the improvement is there every day, but we have a great team in Spain.

“So the thing is all these players on the tour are playing very well, having great seasons. Then it’s the work of the captain to decide what he feels it’s better for the team.”

Captain David Ferrer said he has not yet decided his team, although Carlos Alcaraz seems sure to play despite the illness that affected him at the ATP Finals last week.

Nadal announced in a video message last month that this tournament would be his last, deciding after much soul searching that his body no longer allowed him to compete at the highest level.

“It’s something that I have been thinking for quite a long time, some on and offs during the season,” he said. “But I tried always to give me one more chance.

“But it’s something that I decided with time. So I’m enjoying the week. I know it’s going to be a big change in my life, but that’s going to happen later after this week. Now I am here on the team, and I am very excited.”

Davis Cup: Schedule

Quarter-finals (Best of three rubbers)
TV: BBC iPlayer & BBC Website

  • Spain v Netherlands, Tuesday Nov 19 (1600 GMT)
  • Germany v Canada, Wednesday Nov 20 (1100 GMT)
  • USA v Australia, Thursday Nov 21 (0900 GMT)
  • Italy v Argentina, Thursday Nov 21 (not before 1600 GMT)

Semi-finals (Best of three rubbers)
TV: BBC iPlayer & BBC Website

  • Spain/Netherlands v Germany/Canada, Friday Nov 22 (1600 GMT)
  • USA/Australia v Italy/Argentina, Saturday Nov 23 (not before 1200 GMT)

Final (Best of three rubbers)
TV: BBC iPlayer & BBC Website

  • TBC v TBC, Sunday Nov 24 (not before 1500 GMT)

Davis Cup squads

Argentina

  • Sebastian Baez
  • Francisco Cerundolo
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  • Maximo Gonzalez
  • Andres Molteni
  • Captain Guillermo Coria (ARG)

Australia

  • Alex De Minaur
  • Alexei Popyrin
  • Jordan Thompson
  • Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Matthew Ebden
  • Captain Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)

Canada

  • Denis Shapovalov
  • Gabriel Diallo
  • Alexis Galarneau
  • Milos Raonic
  • Vasek Pospisil
  • Captain Frank Dancevic (CAN)

Germany

  • Jan-Lennard Struff
  • Daniel Altmaier
  • Yannick Hanfmann
  • Kevin Krawietz
  • Tim Puetz
  • Captain Michael Kohlmann (GER)

Italy

  • Jannik Sinner
  • Lorenzo Musetti
  • Matteo Berrettini
  • Andrea Vavassori
  • Simone Bolelli
  • Captain Filippo Volandri (ITA)

Netherlands

  • Tallon Griekspoor
  • Botic Van de Zandschulp
  • Jesper De Jong
  • Wesley Koolhof
  • Captain Paul Haarhuis (NED)

Spain

  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Pedro Martinez
  • Roberto Bautista Agut
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Marcel Granollers
  • Captain David Ferrer (ESP)

USA

  • Taylor Fritz
  • Tommy Paul
  • Ben Shelton
  • Austin Krajicek
  • Rajeev Ram
  • Captain Bob Bryan (USA)
