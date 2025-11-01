Paris Masters match betting tips: Semi-final preview and best bets

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Alexander Bublik (1330 GMT)

This match makes or breaks my whole season.

This tournament is effectively the last chance of landing a big-priced winner and with Bublik, outright followers have an 80/1 shot still running.

Win this semi-final and the place money face-saves what has been a miserable year featuring way too many dud previews like yesterday’s which saw all three tips lose. Of course, one did so from match point up.

However, lose and, well, you get the picture.

Frankly all I care about is the end result and that outright tip but I know that’s not cutting it for those of you not on that bet so let’s take a closer look, albeit it’s hard for me to sit here and not imagine how Bublik will lose this one.

The bookies actually make him a very marginal favourite (I don’t know if that’s good or bad) and a big reason for that is how well the Kazakh is serving right now.

He’s lost serve only once and that came in his opening match. Both Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur have failed to break Bublik’s booming delivery in the past couple of days. The latter was particularly surprising given the success he’d had against the Bublik serve in previous matches.

Auger-Aliassime will hope that pattern isn’t repeated.

The Canadian leads the head-to-head 3-1 on hardcourts, although it’s 1-1 on indoor hard.

What I would say is that Bublik has become a much more consistent player this year, with his rise beginning shortly after a three-set loss to FAA in Dubai.

I’d expect Auger-Aliassime to really go after the Bublik second serve which won just 35% of the points against De Mianur. That could be where this match is won and lost, although Bublik deserves great credit for emerging victorious in that quarter-final in spite of that stat.

FAA has himself been serving well – his first-serve points won figure has been well above the 80% mark in every round while, importantly, he’s also kept his second-serve figure up above 50% in each match too.

With both players possessing such strong serving numbers, tie-breaks look the way to go here.

The pair played two in Dubai earlier this season, while both have had two of their four matches this feature a breaker. 3/4 about another here is worth considering.

For something bigger, 5/2 about a first-set tie-break also looks tempting.

That’s occurred in two of their previous five meetings, while Bublik had 7-6 first sets against both De Minaur and Fritz in the past two rounds.