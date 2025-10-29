Paris Masters match betting tips: Round three preview and best bets

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniel Altmaier

I’ve already mentioned Altmaier a couple of time this week and he’s pulled off two upsets, including against Casper Ruud in round two.

He’s far from without a chance here, either, in my opinion.

The slower courts at the new Paris venue, La Defense Arena, look good for Altmaier, who is yet to drop a set this week.

He’s served well – the first serve won 86% of points against Ruud – and I’d at least expect him to keep things tight against Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian would probably prefer conditions quicker than this and he’s struggled through two rounds so far, coming from a set down in each.

His big first serve is still a threat but he’s not got to grips with his returns and Altmaier has proved a tough opponent for FAA in the past.

The German is 2-1 up on the head-to-head, winning their only previous hardcourt meeting (in Auckland last season).

I’m tempted by the 5/2 on offer about another upset here but will instead take a shorter price of 4/5 in the Altmaier total games market.

Over 11.5 looks a decent play – it delivers if he wins and should also come good if Altmaier is able to win a set (he’d need only five or six more games). 4/5 is bigger than his ‘to win a set’ price so this looks the way to go.