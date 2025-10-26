Paris Masters match betting tips: Round one preview and best bets

Andy Schooler picks out his best bets for the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters.
Tennis betting tips: Paris Masters
1pt Daniel Altmaier to beat Marcos Giron at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt first-set tie-break in Tallon Griekspoor v Gabriel Diallo at 2/1 (bet365)
Daniel Altmaier v Marcos Giron (Mon)
Looking through the coupon for underdogs with potential leads us to Altmaier.
While neither man is in great winning form, the German looks to offer value at around the 6/4 mark.
He may have lost his last three matches but two of those were against Jannik Sinner, which makes it a far from disastrous run.
Look back to the indoor swing in the early part of the season and you see Altmaier made the quarter-finals in both Rotterdam – where he beat Arthur Fils – and in Marseille.
In Paris, he comes up against a player who has lost five of his last six matches and 11 of his last 15.
Given that run, you could forgive Giron for pining for a return back to the USA and, as I’ve mentioned in this column before, Americans have a notoriously poor record at these indoor European events over the years.
In addition, Altmaier won the duo’s only previous meeting, which came in straight sets last season on the hardcourts of Auckland.
To me, Giron is very short and Altmaier looks a value call at 6/4.
Tallon Griekspoor v Gabriel Diallo (Tue)
While it’s difficult to know how the Greenset courts in at the new La Defense Arena venue are going to play, these two look well set produce a serve-dominated match.
Both are holding at above 84% on hardcourts this season, while Griekspoor’s return game is poor – he’s won just 12% of return games on the surface in 2025.
Diallo is up at 19% on that front but I’d still expect him to find it tough to break the Griekspoor serve. That was certainly the case in their last meeting in Mallorca earlier this season when he forced just one break point and couldn't take it.
Tie-breaks spring to mind looking at this one.
Griekspoor has played at least one in eight of his last 14 matches, while look only at indoor contests and there has been a breaker in 11 of his last 17 such encounters.
Diallo has played a tie-break in five of his last 11 and has gone unbroken in three of his last six.
You can get 7/10 about a tie-break at anytime but I think I’ll take a chance at the bigger price of 2/1 that there’s one in the opening set.
Posted at 1830 BST on 26/10/25
