Paris Masters match betting tips: Round one preview and best bets

Daniel Altmaier v Marcos Giron (Mon)

Looking through the coupon for underdogs with potential leads us to Altmaier.

While neither man is in great winning form, the German looks to offer value at around the 6/4 mark.

He may have lost his last three matches but two of those were against Jannik Sinner, which makes it a far from disastrous run.

Look back to the indoor swing in the early part of the season and you see Altmaier made the quarter-finals in both Rotterdam – where he beat Arthur Fils – and in Marseille.

In Paris, he comes up against a player who has lost five of his last six matches and 11 of his last 15.

Given that run, you could forgive Giron for pining for a return back to the USA and, as I’ve mentioned in this column before, Americans have a notoriously poor record at these indoor European events over the years.

In addition, Altmaier won the duo’s only previous meeting, which came in straight sets last season on the hardcourts of Auckland.

To me, Giron is very short and Altmaier looks a value call at 6/4.