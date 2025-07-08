In an era of absolute legends, Novak Djokovic really does stand tall as the ultimate all-round player.
Aside from winning more Grand Slam titles (24) than any other man in history, he's drawing ever closer on an unprecedented 400 match wins at the four majors and could even up with over 100 in each of them.
The debate about the GOAT in men's tennis has become as vociferously heated as any other in world sport over the past few years, and for passionate supporters of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, they now have to look towards more nuanced reasons to keep their favourite at the top.
Because when it comes down to cold hard statistics and records, Djokovic continues to pull further ahead even if the new stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are making it as tough as ever to add to his Grand Slam haul.
At this year's Wimbledon, the seven-time champion became just the second player after Federer (105) to move past 100 match wins at SW19 while he's also achieved the same feat on the clay at Roland Garros despite 'only' lifting the trophy three times.
Djokovic's record-breaking 10 Australian Open titles has helped him reach 99 match wins on the hard courts of Melbourne while he may need two or three more appearances at the US Open, where he's reigned on four occasions, to reach three figures as he currently stands on 90.
In total he's won 391 times at the Grand Slams since his debut in 2005, losing on 53 occasions, and boasts an astonishing win percentage of 88%.
Federer won 369 Grand Slam matches and lost 60 (86%) while Nadal managed 314 victories (88%) and lost 44 times.
The Spaniard's 112 match wins at the French Open is the most any player has ever managed at one of the Grand Slams but his tallies at the Australian Open (77), Wimbledon (58) and US Open (67) clearly show where his ultimate strength lay.
Federer also managed 100 match wins at the Australian Open (102) and wasn't far off at the US Open (89), but his area of very relative weakness was on the clay of Roland Garros (73).
Key stats in men's tennis
Most Grand Slams titles
- Novak Djokovic - 24
- Rafael Nadal - 22
- Roger Federer - 20
Most Grand Slams finals
- Novak Djokovic - 37
- Roger Federer - 31
- Rafael Nadal - 30
Most Grand Slam semi-finals
- Novak Djokovic - 51
- Roger Federer - 46
- Rafael Nadal - 38
Most Grand Slam quarter-finals
- Novak Djokovic - 62
- Roger Federer - 58
- Rafael Nadal - 47
Most Grand Slams in one season
- Rod Laver - 4 (1969)
- Novak Djokovic - 3 (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023)
- Roger Federer - 3 (2004, 2006, 2007)
- Rafael Nadal - 3 (2010)
- Mats Wilander - 3 (1988)
- Jimmy Connors - 3 (1974)
Most Australian Open titles
(finals in brackets)
- Novak Djokovic - 10 (10)
- Roger Federer - 6 (7)
- Andre Agassi - 4 (4)
- Mats Wilander - 3 (4)
- Rafael Nadal - 2 (6) Joint fifth with nine other players
Most French Open titles
(finals in brackets)
- Rafael Nadal - 14 (14)
- Bjorn Borg - 6 (6)
- Ivan Lendl - 3 (5)
- Mats Wilander - 3 (5)
- Gustavo Kuerton - 3 (3)
- Novak Djokovic - 2 (7)
- Roger Federer - 1 (5) joint 10th with many other champions
Most Wimbledon titles
(finals in brackets)
- Roger Federer - 8 (12)
- Pete Sampras - 7 (7)
- Novak Djokovic - 7 (10)
- Bjorn Borg - 5 (6)
- John McEnroe - 3 (5)
- Boris Becker - 3 (7)
- Rafael Nadal - 2 (5) joint sixth with six other players
Most US Open titles
(finals in brackets)
- Roger Federer - 5 (7)
- Pete Sampras - 5 (8)
- Novak Djokovic - 4 (10)
- Rafael Nadal - 4 (5)
Most World Tour Finals titles
- Roger Federer - 6
- Novak Djokovic - 6
- * Rafael Nadal - 0
Most ATP titles
- Jimmy Connors - 109
- Roger Federer - 103
- Novak Djokovic - 100
- Ivan Lendl - 94
- Rafael Nadal - 93
Most Olympic titles
- Andy Murray - 2
- Rafael Nadal - 1 (along with Edberg, Mercir, Rosset, Agassi, Kafelnikov, Massu, Zverev)
Most hard court titles
- Novak Djokovic - 71
- Roger Federer - 71
- Andre Agassi - 46
- Jimmy Connors - 45
- Pete Sampras - 36
- Andy Murray - 34
- Ivan Lendl - 31
- Rod Laver - 26
- Rafael Nadal - 25
Most clay titles
- Rafael Nadal - 63
- Guillermo Vilas - 49
- Thomas Muster - 40
- Novak Djokovic - 20 *9th overall
- Roger Federer - 11 *28th overall
Most grass titles
- Roger Federer - 19
- Pete Sampras - 10
- Stan Smith - 9
- Jimmy Connors - 9
- Novak Djokovic - 8 - Joint 5th with six other players
- Rafael Nadal - 4 *Joint 23rd
Most outdoor titles
- Rafael Nadal - 90
- Novak Djokovic - 80
- Roger Federer - 77
Most indoor titles
- Jimmy Connors - 56
- John McEnroe - 52
- Ivan Lendl 42
- Roger Federer - 26 *6th
- Novak Djokovic - 19 *12th
- Rafael Nadal - 3 *Joint 90th
Most match wins ever
- Jimmy Connors - 1275
- Roger Federer - 1245
- Novak Djokovic - 1123
- Rafael Nadal - 1078
- Ivan Lendl - 1069
Most Grand Slam match wins
- Novak Djokovic - 391
- Roger Federer - 369
- Rafael Nadal - 314
Most Australian Open match wins
- Roger Federer - 102
- Novak Djokovic - 99
- Rafael Nadal - 77
Most French Open match wins
- Rafael Nadal - 112
- Novak Djokovic - 101
- Roger Federer - 73
Most Wimbledon match wins
- Roger Federer - 105
- Novak Djokovic - 101
- Jimmy Connors - 84
- Boris Becker - 71
- Pete Sampras - 63
- Andy Murray - 61
- John McEnroe - 59
- Rafael Nadal - 58
Most US Open match wins
- Jimmy Connors - 98
- Novak Djokovic - 90
- Roger Federer - 89
- Andre Agassi - 79
- Ivan Lendl - 73
- Pete Sampras - 71
- Rafael Nadal - 67
Most weeks as world number one
- Novak Djokovic - 390
- Roger Federer - 310
- Pete Sampras - 286
- Ivan Lendl - 270
- Jimmy Connors - 268
- Rafael Nadal - 209
Djokovic v Federer v Nadal: Head to heads
- Djokovic v Nadal: 30-29 overall, 11-7 in Grand Slams, 5-4 in Grand Slam finals
- Djokovic v Federer H2H: 27-23 overall, 11-6 in Grand Slams, 4-1 in Grand Slam finals
- Nadal v Federer H2H: 24-16 overall, 10-4 in Grand Slams, 6-3 in Grand Slam finals