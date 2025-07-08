Aside from winning more Grand Slam titles (24) than any other man in history, he's drawing ever closer on an unprecedented 400 match wins at the four majors and could even up with over 100 in each of them.

The debate about the GOAT in men's tennis has become as vociferously heated as any other in world sport over the past few years, and for passionate supporters of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, they now have to look towards more nuanced reasons to keep their favourite at the top.

Because when it comes down to cold hard statistics and records, Djokovic continues to pull further ahead even if the new stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are making it as tough as ever to add to his Grand Slam haul.