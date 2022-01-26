Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will play in Dubai Tennis Championships following deportation from Australia

By Sporting Life
07:20 · WED January 26, 2022

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.

The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.

Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....