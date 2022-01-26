The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.

Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.