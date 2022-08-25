The 21-time grand slam champion, who has won three times at Flushing Meadows, was hoping the United States would change their long-standing rules to allow non-citizens without a coronavirus vaccine to enter the country.

The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance, said after his SW19 success in July that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”.

That led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament that begins on Monday despite not being in the country, but he has now withdrawn.