After the drama and recriminations of his clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, this was a much less tempestuous affair, with Kyrgios largely keeping his behaviour in check on Centre Court.

It became obvious during the first set that all was not well physically but Kyrgios recovered from a set down and then clinched the decider against 20-year-old American Nakashima, winning 4-6 6-4 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

He has reached the last eight at slams twice before, on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 and then at the Australian Open the following year, losing at that stage both times.

Putting aside all the antics of Saturday night, Kyrgios had played a supremely good tennis match, raising hopes – or fears – that he could challenge for the title.

This was a very different assignment, though. Nakashima, who has climbed the ranks swiftly since leaving college in the US, is a consistent, level-headed young player who was never likely to become riled by Kyrgios’ behaviour in the way Tsitsipas did.

There was still some showboating – an underarm serve in only his second service game and a wholly unnecessary between-the-legs shot in the fifth game of the second set – but it soon became clear Kyrgios had other things on his mind.