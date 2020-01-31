Rafael Nadal says sorry with a bandana and kiss at Australian Open

Nadal, 33, was playing Federico Delbonis in the second round of the Australian Open when he stretched for a forehand to return the Argentinian's serve and sent the ball crashing into the head of a ball girl stationed by the net.

The Spaniard grimaced as he saw his miscued shot strike the youngster and quickly jogged to her side to check she was okay.

He gave her a kiss on the cheek by way of an apology, then continued on his way to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 victory.