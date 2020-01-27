Australian Open 2020 men's results and review: Rafa Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev crashes out, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem through

Tennis
Rafael Nadal: In action at the 2020 Australian Open
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
14:28 · January 27, 2020 · 2 min read

Rafael Nadal produced some sparkling tennis in an enthralling match with old rival Nick Kyrgios as he prevailed in four sets to make his 12th Australian Open quarter-final.

Nadal came through 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) to make his 41st grand slam quarter-final overall in a high-quality contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Kyrgios, a huge basketball fan, was close to tears as he walked onto the court wearing Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers vest in tribute to the star, who died on Sunday.

And initially it appeared the emotion of the occasion, coupled with physical fatigue after his four-and-a-half-hour battle against Karen Khachanov two days before, would prevent him making a fight of it.

But Kyrgios, driven by his efforts in raising money for victims of the wild fires, has been keen to show Australia that he cares on court as well as off it.

He roused himself at the start of the second set and, had he taken an extraordinary third set, the outcome might have been different but, as with their clash at Wimbledon last summer, it was Nadal who prevailed.

That contest had a real edge to it after some very public needle, with Nadal accusing Kyrgios of lacking respect following a feisty match in Acapulco and the Australian branding his opponent "super salty" in an interview on the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

Both men had been more conciliatory in the build-up to this one and the match itself took centre stage, and there was a more respectful air around Nadal's post-match interview when he praised the attitude of Kyrgios during this tournament.

Stan the man beats Medvedev

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the men's draw, losing in five sets to former champion Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka is working his way back to the top after knee surgery in 2017 and he reached his third quarter-final at the last four grand slams with a 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 victory over the US Open finalist.

Medvedev had been tipped as the most likely challenger to the big three here after pushing Rafael Nadal to five sets in New York.

Thiem reaches last eight in Melbourne

Dominic Thiem: Austrian celebrates victory over Gael Monfils at the Australian Open
Fifth seed Dominic Thiem reached his first quarter-final at the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils.

Austrian Thiem, twice a finalist at the French Open, had fallen at the fourth-round stage twice before but a repeat never looked on the cards this time at Melbourne Park.

