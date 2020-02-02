Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands book place in Australian Open final

Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrate reaching the final
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrate reaching the final
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
08:02 · January 31, 2020 · 1 min read

Jamie Murray is one victory away from an eighth grand slam title after he and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Murray and Mattek-Sands, who have won the US Open mixed title together the last two years, benefited from the roof being closed over Rod Laver Arena thanks to the extreme heat rule as the temperature topped 40C.

They faced wild card Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith and came through 6-3 7-6 (4) to set up a clash with fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and Croatian Nikola Mektic on Saturday night.

Murray said: "We lost to them last year in a tough match so we had the bit between our teeth today, the chance for a bit of revenge. There was a lot at stake. For us to be in the final is really exciting."

The Scot currently has two men's doubles titles, from here and the US Open in 2016, and five mixed doubles titles.

After winning Wimbledon with Jelena Jankovic in 2007, he collected back-to-back titles with Martina Hingis at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 as well as his New York double with Mattek-Sands.

Murray's success means British players could win two of the major titles here. Joe Salisbury will contest the men's doubles final on Sunday alongside his American partner Rajeev Ram.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 45mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 33mRacing

