Australian Open 2020 women's semi-final results and review: Garbine Muguruza sets up meeting with Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final

Tennis
Garbine Muguruza: Celebrations during her Australian Open semi-final victory over fourth seed Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza: Celebrations during her Australian Open semi-final victory over fourth seed Simona Halep
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
08:41 · January 30, 2020 · 4 min read

Garbine Muguruza will face Sofia Kenin in a surprise Australian Open final after both caused upsets at a scorching Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Kenin broke Australian hearts with a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory over world number one Ashleigh Barty, ending hopes of a first home singles winner since 1978.

Muguruza then won the battle of the two-time grand slam champions 7-6 (8) 7-5 against fourth seed Simona Halep.

Muguruza is unseeded here having dropped well away from the heights that saw her beat Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

But the Spaniard's talents have never been in doubt and, back under the guidance of Conchita Martinez - who coached her to the Wimbledon title in a short-term arrangement - Muguruza has been rejuvenated.

This was a ding-dong battle, with Muguruza failing to serve out the first set but saving four set points, two at 5-6 and two more in the tie-break, before taking her third chance.

Halep, the 2018 finalist here and looking to add to her own French Open and Wimbledon titles, took her frustration out on her racket but broke the Muguruza serve in the second set and had a chance to serve it out at 5-3.

She could not take it, though, with Muguruza's defence a revelation as she won the final four games.

The first semi-final followed almost the same pattern. There was no doubt who Rod Laver Arena was rooting for but Barty was unable to take two set points in either set.

Since making the last eight here 12 months ago, the 23-year-old has won the French Open title and risen to the top of the world rankings, pushing expectations sky high.

But she insisted the pressure had not weighed heavily, saying: "Not at all. I've been in a grand slam semi-final before. Yes, it's different at home.

"I enjoyed the experience. I love being out there. I've loved every minute of playing in Australia over the last month."

Barty conducted her press conference while bouncing her 12-week-old niece Olivia on her lap.

"This is what life is all about," she said. "It's amazing."

Barty kept perspective on her defeat, saying: "I think it was a match where I didn't feel super comfortable. I felt like my first plan wasn't working. I couldn't execute the way that I wanted. I tried to go to B and C.

"It's disappointing. But it's been a hell of a summer. If you would have told me three weeks ago that we would have won a tournament in Adelaide, made the semi-finals of the Australian Open, I'd take that absolutely every single day of the week.

"But I put myself in a position to win the match today and just didn't play the biggest points well enough. I have to give credit where credit's due. Sofia came out and played aggressively on those points and deserved to win."

Sofia Kenin: Celebrations for the United States star after beating Ashleigh Barty to reach the Australian Open final
Sofia Kenin: Celebrations for the United States star after beating Ashleigh Barty to reach the Australian Open final

Kenin's talent and competitive nature marked her out from an early age so it was no surprise to see her rise to the occasion on the biggest day of her tennis life.

The Russian-born Floridian, who has stayed remarkably under the radar despite beating Williams at the French Open last year, will move into the top 10 whatever happens on Saturday.

"I'd like to first apologise to all of the Australian fans," said Kenin. "I know they wanted her to win. It's not easy for them. I beat the world number one. I'm so grateful and so happy.

"I've dreamed about this moment since I was five years old. I just feel like I've always believed in myself. I've worked hard. I've pictured so many times being in the final, all the emotions, how it's going to lead up into the final.

"I feel like I'm doing good keeping my emotions. I feel like everything is just paying off. I see all the hard work I've been putting is really showing now."

  Check back on Sporting Life ahead of Saturday's final to read our tennis expert Scott Ferguson's betting preview
Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 45mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 33mRacing

Most Read

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 2h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
