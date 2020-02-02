Australian Open 2020 women's semi-final results and review: Garbine Muguruza sets up meeting with Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final

Kenin broke Australian hearts with a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory over world number one Ashleigh Barty, ending hopes of a first home singles winner since 1978.

Muguruza then won the battle of the two-time grand slam champions 7-6 (8) 7-5 against fourth seed Simona Halep.

Muguruza is unseeded here having dropped well away from the heights that saw her beat Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

But the Spaniard's talents have never been in doubt and, back under the guidance of Conchita Martinez - who coached her to the Wimbledon title in a short-term arrangement - Muguruza has been rejuvenated.

This was a ding-dong battle, with Muguruza failing to serve out the first set but saving four set points, two at 5-6 and two more in the tie-break, before taking her third chance.

Halep, the 2018 finalist here and looking to add to her own French Open and Wimbledon titles, took her frustration out on her racket but broke the Muguruza serve in the second set and had a chance to serve it out at 5-3.

She could not take it, though, with Muguruza's defence a revelation as she won the final four games.

The first semi-final followed almost the same pattern. There was no doubt who Rod Laver Arena was rooting for but Barty was unable to take two set points in either set.

Since making the last eight here 12 months ago, the 23-year-old has won the French Open title and risen to the top of the world rankings, pushing expectations sky high.