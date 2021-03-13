Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Six Nations
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza wins Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships

By Sporting Life
20:16 · SAT March 13, 2021

Garbine Muguruza capped her strong start to the season with a first WTA title for nearly two years at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

The Spaniard has been the most consistent player on tour so far in 2021 having already reached finals in Melbourne and Doha, while she may well have added a third grand slam title at the Australian Open had she taken one of two match points against eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

The relief was evident as Muguruza completed a 7-6 (6) 6-3 victory over surprise Czech finalist Barbora Krejcikova to claim her first title since Monterrey in April 2019.

Krejcikova, who is better known as a doubles player, was competing in only her second singles final at tour level and she hung tough in the first set to stick with Muguruza.

The ninth seed led 4-2 and had three set points on the Krejcikova serve at 6-5 only for the Czech to force a tie-break.

Krejcikova had one set point but Muguruza, who was watched via mobile phone by her coach Conchita Martinez following the former Wimbledon champion’s bout of coronavirus, saved it with a clinical forehand and pulled away during the second set.

Muguruza said: “It means a lot. It’s never easy to win titles. I’m excited that it happened now after a few finals that didn’t go my way. It was a nice relief. It was such a tight match. It could have gone either way. I had to work hard for it tonight.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content