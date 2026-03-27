Miami Open tennis semi-finals preview betting tips from Andy Schooler

Jiri Lehecka v Arthur Fils (1900 GMT)

Friday’s two semi-finals in Miami look tricky for a similar reason.

All four players have served very well at the tournament so far – between them they have been broken only twice in a combined 16 matches.

However, now we have two head-to-head match-ups which have consistently provided plenty of service breaks.

Let’s start with this first semi-final which sees Fils start a narrow favourite.

The Frenchman is a tad fortunate to be here – he needed to save four match points in his quarter-final victory over Tommy Paul on Wednesday night – but there’s no doubt his game is in great shape and it has been for a while now.

From what I’ve seen, his defensive skills look to be getting better and better, with his court coverage continuing to improve.

I suspect that’s an area which could prove crucial to the outcome of this one, although Lehecka is not without hope.

He’s also playing very well from the back of the court and, like Fils, he is yet to have his serve broken in Miami.

The problem is that Fils has got stuck into that delivery in the past, breaking 10 times across their three previous meetings.

Fils leads 2-1 overall with their most recent clash coming only last month in Doha where he eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory, a match featuring seven breaks of serve.

Across the three matches, Fils has held serve 85% of the time and broken in 25% of return games.

It has played quicker than I expected in Miami, which could make things tougher for Fils this time around, but he’s clearly not had too much trouble in dealing with the Lehecka serve and I feel he’s the right favourite.