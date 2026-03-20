Miami Open tennis round two match betting tips from Andy Schooler

1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Nakashima v Cilic at 21/10 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet)

Carlos Alcaraz v Joao Fonseca (Fri)

A couple of weeks ago we got Fonseca v Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells; now we get the rising Brazilian star against world number one Alcaraz.

Sadly, I picked the wrong bet for that Sinner clash, although Fonseca’s display justified my faith in him – he lost in two tie-breaks, missing three set points in the first of them, which would have landed our bet.

An excellent shot-maker, Fonseca is a player who won’t be cowed by big-name opponents and indeed I believe this is the sort of match which brings out the best in him.

The night atmosphere in Miami, where the underdog will receive huge support, could also work in his favour.

I always feel Alcaraz is more prone to a mid-match dip than the more consistent Sinner and while it’s far from beyond the realms of possibility that this is a blowout, what we’ve seen from Fonseca recently suggests it won’t be.

Admittedly, I was going to go down the game handicap route this time but the price on the +5.5 line has been cut since I started writing this preview.

I’m therefore going back to the bet which narrowly lost in Indian Wells and that’s Fonseca to win a set – he’s 7/4 this time.

Roberto Bautista Agut v Karen Khachanov (Fri)

I think RBA is an interesting underdog on the second-round coupon.