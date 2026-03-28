Miami Open tennis final preview betting tips from Andy Schooler

Jiri Lehecka v Jannik Sinner (2000 BST)

The last player to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ of winning in both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season was a certain Roger Federer in 2017.

Now, nine years later, Jannik Sinner stands on the brink of achieving the feat.

The Italian is just 1/18 to finish the job when he faces Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final – this match is far from a punter’s paradise.

It does at least offer some level of intrigue.

Lehecka has been superb this past week or so and has himself already made a bit of history.

The Czech is the first player since Novak Djokovic in Shanghai in 2018 to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final without losing his serve.

His run has vibes of Jakub Mensik’s surge to the title here 12 months ago – his sledgehammer serve accounted for Djokovic in the final then – but the chances of repeat surprise look slim.

I base that assessment largely on the fact that in previous meetings with Sinner, he’s barely landed a glove on the Italian.

They’ve met four times and on each occasion Sinner has won in straight sets.

Three of those matches have come at tour level and in those contests, Lehecka is yet to break the Sinner serve.

Sinner’s 100% hold rate across the series is complemented by a 41% return-game success.

His first serve was always won at least 83% of points and the second has always been 56% or above.