Longest tennis matches at each Grand Slam: Dan Evans makes history at the US Open

By Sporting Life
14:35 · WED August 28, 2024

Dan Evans climbed off the canvas to win the longest match played at the US Open - so how does it compare to the other Grand Slam record-holders.

Evans looked dead and buried against Russian Karen Khachanov when a gruelling encounter in blistering conditions took its toll and he trailed 4-0 in the fifth-set decider.

But the 34-year-old, whose season has been disrupted by injury, poor form and prioritising the Olympics, launched the ultimate comeback, winning six games in a row to claim an amazing 6-7 (6) 7-6 (2) 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-4 victory.

It took a mammoth five hours 35 minutes, breaking a 32-year-old record at Flushing Meadows set when Stefan Edberg beat Michael Chang in five hours and 26 minutes in 1992.

Longest matches in tennis history

  1. John Isner vs. Nicolas Mahut, 2010 Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes
  2. Tomáš Berdych and Lukáš Rosol vs. Stanislas Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli, 2013 Davis Cup: 7 hours, 1 minute
  3. Leonardo Mayer vs. João Souza, 2015 Davis Cup: 6 hours, 43 minutes
  4. Kevin Anderson vs. John Isner, 2018 Wimbledon: 6 hours, 36 minutes
  5. Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clément, 2004 French Open: 6 hours, 33 minutes

Longest matches in Grand Slam history

  1. John Isner vs. Nicolas Mahut, 2010 Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes
  2. Kevin Anderson vs. John Isner, 2018 Wimbledon: 6 hours, 36 minutes
  3. Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clément – 6 hours, 33 minutes
  4. Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal – 5 hours, 53 minutes
  5. Dan Evans v Karan Khachanov - 5 hours, 35 minutes

Longest matches at every Grand Slam

  1. Australian Open: 2012 final, Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal – 5 hours, 53 minutes
  2. French Open: 2004 first round, Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clément – 6 hours, 33 minutes
  3. U.S. Open: 2024 first round, Stefan Edberg vs. Michael Chang – 5 hours, 26 minutes
  4. Wimbledon: 2010 first round, John Isner vs. Nicolas Mahut – 11 hours, 5 minutes

“I think when you’re a kid, you’re just told to fight until the end,” he said.

“That’s sort of rule one. I’ve done that pretty consistently for my career. It sort of paid off a bit today.

“I’m immensely proud that I came through the match. I think that’s the overriding feeling more than anything. I’ve had a lot of first rounds this year. It’s nice to win a match.

“Of course, it’s a special match to win in what fashion, or however you want to say. But I’m proud that I’m still able to compete.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever been on a court. In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we was in. I wasn’t entirely sure what set we were in.

“But I don’t really want to do that again. That’s for sure.”

How Evans pulls up after this marathon remains to be seen but he will cherish his piece of history, which was also his first grand slam victory of 2024.

He could easily have won in straight sets had he taken his opportunities, missing seven set points in an opener he eventually lost.

Evans regrouped, though, and in a topsy-turvy battle, won the next two sets, both on tiebreaks.

The fourth set appeared to prove pivotal when Khachanov broke at 4-4 and sent it to a decider.

Evans was visibly flagging physically at this point and his mood worsened after being broken in the opening game as he smashed his racket on the floor.

The Russian sensed blood and looked to have moved into an unassailable position when he led 4-0 in the decider.

But, despite being out on his feet and barely able to walk in between points, Evans somehow reeled off six successive games to earn the record-breaking victory.

He faces Mariano Navone in the second round and admits he will not practise on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I won’t practise,” he added. “Just recover and try and recover as best as possible. I was hurting all over really.

“I don’t think I’ve played five hours, that long, in a day ever in two sessions, never mind in one day.

“I was actually thinking that on the court. I’ve never practised [for] two hours. It’s normally an hour and a half.”

