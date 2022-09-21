Roger Federer has confirmed he will play one final doubles match on Friday evening before calling time on his illustrious career.

Federer's stats, records and spectacular shots

A profile of the People's GOAT The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced his retirement last week and will compete in his final event at the Laver Cup, which begins on Friday at London’s O2. Federer, whose last competitive match was a defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem and does not feel able to play singles. Italian Matteo Berrettini, the first alternate for the team tournament, will then take Federer’s place over the weekend. Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also on Team Europe, who will face a world team including Taylor Fritz, Felix Augur-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.

"This is the right time for sure"



Roger Federer explains the reasons behind his decision to retire from tennis 👇 pic.twitter.com/JR1p4B5Onv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 21, 2022

Speaking at a packed press conference at the O2, the 41-year-old said: “It’s an event I don’t want to mess with, but I know my limitations. “I asked (Europe captain) Bjorn (Borg) if I could play one doubles, on Friday night, then Matteo comes in. I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long.” Federer’s swansong could therefore be a mouth-watering link-up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal. The Swiss added: “It is clear that the most beautiful thing would be to play doubles here with Nadal, because it has been my great rivalry.”

😍 Things you 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 to see 😍



Roger Federer is back on the court at the Laver Cup 🐐#LaverCup | @RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/xSekOEKG4h — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 20, 2022

Federer has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals after undergoing a third knee operation and will now bow out at the Laver Cup, which starts on Friday. "It was about time that I retired," he told Eurosport. "I think a moment like this doesn't come overnight. It was a process - an emotional one - which at the end I thought we managed well, with the family, the team, my closest friends. "I had to obviously tell a lot of people as well, so the organisation was big at the end to make sure it [news of retirement] wouldn't leak, because it was important to me to tell my fans directly.

"It all worked out and here we are now at the Laver Cup. But it was definitely more a highly unusual last few weeks for me." Team Europe have won all four tournaments since the inaugural event in 2017. In 2022, the team features Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and alternate Matteo Berrettini, with Bjorn Borg as captain. “It's a very good omen to have won the last four years," said Federer. "I think having the likes of Rafa and Novak on the team, Ruud, Tsitsipas, everybody… OK, Murray and me, we're maybe not at the peak any more where we used to be, but still I think with home court advantage, the home court crowd and then with everything that we've done and achieved in the last years, especially also at the Laver Cup knowing the format, knowing everybody, I think we're coming in as heavy favourites.

Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court ...



... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. pic.twitter.com/jp1a9VLsBG — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

"But I really think it's always close. Every year we've had some tremendous close matches. You always see a lot of third-set super tie-breakers and anything can happen in those as we know. “And last year we really dominated the doubles in those ties, which I was a bit surprised about and I do feel maybe this year could be more difficult. “Again, I don't think we can expect a blow-out like we had in Boston last year."