Australian Open 2020 men's review: Nick Kyrgios to face Rafael Nadal after epic victory

The Nick Kyrgios show will have another episode at the Australian Open after he edged a dramatic five-set clash against Karen Khachanov to set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal.

For the second successive night at Melbourne Park, the final match came down to a deciding tie-break, and, after Roger Federer's Houdini act against John Millman, Kyrgios won the final three points to the delight of a delirious crowd on Melbourne Arena. Kyrgios' 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) victory included the usual mix of the sublime and the ridiculous, taking in a series of sublime half-volleys, several tweeners, an underarm serve and a diving backhand winner that cut his hand and resulted in a row with the umpire over a time violation. The 24-year-old had led by two sets and a break and also missed a match point in both the third and fourth-set tie-breaks, but somehow found a way to win after four hours and 26 minutes, the longest match of his career.

Kyrgios was almost speechless, saying: "Man it was crazy. I don't even know what to say right now. That was insane. I've got no words for how I'm feeling right now. "This is epic. I don't even know what's going on. My legs feel about 40 kilos each. "I was losing it mentally a little bit, obviously it wasn't easy losing the third and the fourth having match points. My support team willed me over the line. I thought I was going to lose, honestly." The home fans lapped it all up and the end result is the contest that has been hotly anticipated since the draw last Thursday, with Kyrgios' task now to try to beat Nadal for the fourth time in eight meetings. The 23rd seed said: "Whatever happens between us, he's an amazing player, arguably the greatest of all time. I'm going to do everything I can to get ready and hopefully it will be enough." It will be their second clash in the last three grand slams after Nadal's victory at Wimbledon, which was given extra spice by negative comments they made about each other. Their tennis philosophies could not be more different and, asked about the Australian, Nadal said: "I don't know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion.