Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Johanna Konta: Golden opportunity missed at Wimbledon
Jo Konta reached the semi-finals of three Grand Slams

Johanna Konta: Former British number one retires from tennis

By Sporting Life
11:08 · WED December 01, 2021

Former British number one Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from tennis.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, slipping to 113 in the world rankings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Konta reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, the Australian Open and French Open, as well making the last eight of the US Open.

Konta made the announcement on social media with a post headed “Grateful”.

“This is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career and is the word that I feel explains it best in the end," she wrote.

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not ‘making’ it in this profession. However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis.

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child.

“How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am.”

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....