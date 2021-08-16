The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, slipping to 113 in the world rankings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Konta reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, the Australian Open and French Open, as well making the last eight of the US Open.

Konta made the announcement on social media with a post headed “Grateful”.

“This is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career and is the word that I feel explains it best in the end," she wrote.

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not ‘making’ it in this profession. However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis.

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child.

“How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am.”