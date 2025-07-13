Jannik Sinner lands maiden Wimbledon title with four sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz

A match of the highest quality between the two best players in the world initially initially looked like it might follow the script of the previous two finals, 2023 and 2024 champion Alcaraz drawing first blood by taking the first set.

However, Sinner slowly began to turn the tide, winning the second set 6-4, from which point he dictated terms, moving 2-1 ahead before an early break in the fourth was enough to put him on the cusp of victory,

And he didn't blink with the winning line in sight as he closed out the match in ruthless style.