Jannik Sinner soaks up the applause
Jannik Sinner soaks up the applause

Jannik Sinner lands maiden Wimbledon title with four sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz

By Sporting Life
Tennis
Sun July 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Jannik Sinner is Wimbledon champion having defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's final at the All England Club.

A match of the highest quality between the two best players in the world initially initially looked like it might follow the script of the previous two finals, 2023 and 2024 champion Alcaraz drawing first blood by taking the first set.

However, Sinner slowly began to turn the tide, winning the second set 6-4, from which point he dictated terms, moving 2-1 ahead before an early break in the fourth was enough to put him on the cusp of victory,

And he didn't blink with the winning line in sight as he closed out the match in ruthless style.

"It is so special," Sinner told the BBC afterwards. "I'm living my dream."

"An amazing tournament, thank you for the player you [Alcaraz] are. It is so difficult to play against you.

"Keep going, keep pushing, you are going to have hold of this [trophy] many times, you have two already."

Alcaraz added: "It is always difficult to lose, but first of all I have to congratulate Jannik again.

"It is a really well-deserved trophy. He has been playing great tennis and will continue to be a great rival."

MOST READ

