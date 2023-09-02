Jack Draper through to fourth round of US Open; Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie exit

Jack Draper has reached the second week of a grand slam for the first time after beating American Michael Mmoh in the third round of the US Open.
The British number four silenced the home crowd with a gritty display in a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory.
The Grandstand court at Flushing Meadows is an intimidating place for an overseas player taking on an American, but Draper had almost emptied it when he went 2-0 ahead.
Mmoh, ranked 89 in the world, hit back in the third, but Draper dug deep to break for 4-2 in the fourth before clinching a huge win.
Grandstand is also the court which Draper hurt his hamstring a year ago in his third-round match against Karen Khachanov, forcing him to retire.
The 21-year-old has been beset by injuries ever since and was a doubt to even play in New York due to a tear in his shoulder.
Yet Draper, serving with less vim than usual in a bid to manage the problem, still thumped 52 winners to surge into the last 16.
He said: “I was thinking that on the court today it’s like Groundhog Day out there. I think it was exactly one year on.
“Last year I was playing Khachanov, and I felt like when I was playing him I was so tired. I was sort of carrying a bit of an injury. I’m so proud of the work that I’ve put in the last year.
“Even though I haven’t been able to compete too much, I generally think I’m a much better player and better all-around athlete, as well.
“To come here a year on, despite maybe my ranking having dropped a fair bit because of the injuries and not being able to be on the same confidence level that I was last year, you know, I’m incredibly proud of that and hopefully I can keep going this week.”
British number one Cameron Norrie tumbled out after a straight-sets defeat to Matteo Arnaldi.
An out-of-sorts Norrie, the 16th seed, was beaten 6-3 6-4 6-3 by the Italian world number 61
“I actually think I started well,” he said. “I was hitting the ball really well all week but I didn’t have the shot tolerance to hang with him.
“He was really crafty and won a lot of tough points so credit to him.”
Dan Evans pushed world number one Carlos Alcaraz all the way before bowing out following a breathtaking third-round match.
The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The last time Evans played the top-ranked player he rose to the occasion, beating Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo three years ago.
And the 26th seed brought the very best out of the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion before succumbing 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3.
“It’s still tough, a very frustrating afternoon but my tennis is in a good spot and that’s important” said Evans.