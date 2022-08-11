World number 82 Draper, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, fought back from a break down in the second set before he wrapped up a stunning 7-5 6-4 (4) success against the third seed just before 1am in Montreal.

World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout.

Draper, who will take on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals, was thrilled with his victory.

“This is why I put in all the hard work, for nights like this on stages like this,” the 20-year-old said in an on-court interview.

“Last week, me and my coach probably were thinking we weren’t even going to come here. We were going to maybe train a week, get a bit of confidence. But it paid off coming.

“He’s at the top of the game for a reason, someone I’ve looked up to the last few years. It’s just good to be out here and try to express myself on this stage.”