Murray has tipped the precocious 18-year-old Spaniard as a future world number one but it was the veteran Scot who outlasted his opponent 5-7 6-3 6-2 in over three hours in the desert heat.

Alcaraz, who burst on to the scene by reaching the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open, initially looked awe-struck by the occasion as a string of unforced errors left him trailing 3-0 and 0-40 at the start of the match.

But from the verge of a double-break down he grew in confidence, rescuing the fourth game then breaking back for 3-4 when Murray, struggling to respond to his opponent’s increasing accuracy, double-faulted.

There looked like being a further twist in the topsy-turvy opener when a blunder by Alcaraz handed Murray a set point at 5-4, but the Spaniard recovered again with a big serve then broke Murray a second time before serving out.